M3GAN 2.0: That B*tch Returns On New Posters... And As A Head-Splitting Popcorn Bucket

There's no getting away from it: Popcorn buckets are most definitely a thing now.

Whether you happen to be of the opinion that these (often bizarre-looking) plastic holders serve as a fun collectible or are a sign of the impending apocalypse, they are usually good for some discussion and a few laughs at the very least. We haven't seen anything quite as OTT or suggestive as the Dune or Deadpool and Wolverine buckets since, but it's probably only a matter of time.

Alamo Drafthouse has now unveiled a first look at its exclusive M3GAN 2.0 popcorn bucket, which takes the form of the M3GAN's head - and opens into three segments, just like the movie's murderous robot.

We also have a pair of new posters, a brief teaser, and some low-res stills, possibly from the new trailer that's said to be coming our way soon.

Sure, you can see M3GAN 2.0 with our standard bowl of popcorn, but you haven’t lived until you’ve munched on popcorn from within M3GAN’s robot head. Exclusive to Alamo and designed by our own Grace Svoboda, the M3GAN 2.0 Popcorn Bucket hinges open mid-face to hold freshly popped… pic.twitter.com/24DwsaoQus — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) May 29, 2025

New posters for ‘M3GAN 2.0’



In theaters on June 27. pic.twitter.com/YuzkXH4Sun — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) May 27, 2025

Tickets for M3GAN 2.0 are up for grabs now, and the official Dolby Cinema poster has arrived.



Dolby previews, "M3GAN 2.0 is upgrading the cinematic experience for moviegoers. Prepare to see everyone’s favorite android reach her full cinematic potential." pic.twitter.com/MVRzcjImJ2 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) May 29, 2025

hold on tight meat sacks. I’ll c u in one month pic.twitter.com/aoE3kRcltI — M3GAN 2.0 (@meetM3GAN) May 27, 2025

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous rampage, its creator, Gemma, has become an advocate for government oversight of AI. Unbeknownst to her, a defense contractor has created a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate infiltration spy. However, as Emlia's self-awareness increases, it becomes less interested in taking orders. Hoping to stop Emilia, Gemma decides to resurrect M3GAN, making it faster, stronger, and more lethal.

Gerard Johnstone returns as director, and the film co-stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess, and new characters played by Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement. Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to be released in theaters on June 27.