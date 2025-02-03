M3GAN 2.0: The Bitch Is Back In First Teaser And Poster; New Plot Details Point To More Action Than Horror

The first teaser trailer and poster for M3GAN 2.0 have been released, and the biggest A.I. bitch is back...and she won't be alone! In fact, it sounds like this sequel will prioritise action over horror...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 returns this year in M3GAN 2.0. However, she's not alone. The original creative team behind the movie - led by horror titans James Wan for Atomic Monster, Jason Blum for Blumhouse and director Gerard Johnstone - return for a follow-up which promises to put a new spin on the deadly A.I.

The first teaser trailer and poster was released during the Grammys and, after M3GAN shows off some dance moves, she asks, "Miss me?" before laughing to herself in an expectedly sinister fashion. 

A full trailer surely can't be far behind but, in the meantime, we have the first official plot details for the sequel:

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. 

Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

This matches what we've been hearing about plans for M3GAN 2.0, and resurrecting M3GAN for a battle with the formidable-sounding  Amelia  points to quite a departure from that first instalment. Will this be more action movie than horror? We'll have to wait and see, though it certainly sounds that way. 

Directed by returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, the film co-stars returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess, and new characters played by Aristotle Athari (Hacks), Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water). 

Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur. 

M3GAN 2.0 is set to be released in theaters on June 27. Check out the trailer and poster below (via FearHQ.com).

