M3GAN Returns In A New Body In First Official Look At Next Year's Sequel

M3GAN Returns In A New Body In First Official Look At Next Year's Sequel

M3GAN's original body was destroyed at the end of the first movie, but it looks like the killer AI will manage to find another doll to inhabit in the upcoming sequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

A sequel to Blumhouse and Atomic Monster's M3GAN seemed inevitable after the critically-acclaimed sci-fi horror movie performed surprisingly well at the box office, and we found out last January that M3GAN 2.0 was officially in development. 

Now, Vanity Fair has shared a first look at the movie via a behind-the-scenes image featuring the return of the murderous doll, who evidently manages to find a new body (that just so happens to look identical to the old one) after the events of the first film.

M3GAN stars Alison Williams (Girls, Get Out) as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – but, as you might expect, things don't exactly go according to plan.

The movie ended with Gemma and Cady managing to destroy M3GAN's physical form, but you can't keep a good killer doll down for too long, and it's strongly implied that the A.I.'s consciousness had been transferred to Gemma's Alexa-like smart home device.

Williams and McGraw will return, and they'll be joined by new cast member Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka), who is said to have a major role.

Akela Cooper, who wrote the first film, will once again pen the script with Gerard Johnstone, who will also return to the director's chair.

The sequel has been given a January 7, 2025 release date.

"She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family.

From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Did you enjoy the first M3GAN? Drop us a comment down below.

FROM: Acclaimed Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed For A 10-Episode Fourth Season
Related:

FROM: Acclaimed Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed For A 10-Episode Fourth Season
SMILE 2 Interview: Raúl Castillo On Working With Parker Finn And THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

SMILE 2 Interview: Raúl Castillo On Working With Parker Finn And THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/22/2024, 9:13 AM
LOL at the 'just happens to look identical' line, it was/is a Doll so they could make thousands/millions of identical looking ones. If it is dead human possesses another human, fair to do the just happens to line but with this kinda assumed it was a given they would use an identical one (whilst possibly adding additional sentiant AI dolls that don't like for instance a male version).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder