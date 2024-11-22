M3GAN Returns In A New Body In First Official Look At Next Year's Sequel

A sequel to Blumhouse and Atomic Monster's M3GAN seemed inevitable after the critically-acclaimed sci-fi horror movie performed surprisingly well at the box office, and we found out last January that M3GAN 2.0 was officially in development.

Now, Vanity Fair has shared a first look at the movie via a behind-the-scenes image featuring the return of the murderous doll, who evidently manages to find a new body (that just so happens to look identical to the old one) after the events of the first film.

M3GAN stars Alison Williams (Girls, Get Out) as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – but, as you might expect, things don't exactly go according to plan.

The movie ended with Gemma and Cady managing to destroy M3GAN's physical form, but you can't keep a good killer doll down for too long, and it's strongly implied that the A.I.'s consciousness had been transferred to Gemma's Alexa-like smart home device.

Williams and McGraw will return, and they'll be joined by new cast member Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka), who is said to have a major role.

Akela Cooper, who wrote the first film, will once again pen the script with Gerard Johnstone, who will also return to the director's chair.

The sequel has been given a January 7, 2025 release date.

"She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family.

From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

