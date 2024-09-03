NIGHTBITCH Trailer And Poster See JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Amy Adams Eat Dog Food And Transform Into A Canine

NIGHTBITCH Trailer And Poster See JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Amy Adams Eat Dog Food And Transform Into A Canine

Searchlight Pictures has unchained the first trailer for Nightbitch, an upcoming horror comedy which sees Man of Steel star Amy Adams eat dog food and undergo a shocking transformation. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

The first trailer for Nightbitch has just hit (via FearHQ.com) and this movie about Amy Adams' stay-at-home mom undergoing a canine transformation looks every bit as bonkers as we'd hoped when it was first announced. 

In the movie, the Man of Steel star's housewife is convinced she's turning into a dog and, if what we see here is any indication, she very well might be. As body horror goes, all signs point to Nightbitch being an exciting new addition to that corner of the genre and this role has already generated awards buzz for Adams.

The comedy horror was originally set for a straight-to-streaming release on Hulu, though Searchlight later gave the film a wide theatrical release. It will also mark the first time we've seen Adams on screen since Disenchanted hit Disney+ three years ago. 

"It was so unique and otherworldly, and like nothing I’d ever read before," the actor previously said of the Nightbitch novel. "The thing I really attached to is this idea of loss of identity."

"It felt so organic, because there’s many a day where I look at myself and I’m like, ‘Well, that’s new. What’s that?’ It just sort of became an extension of the way our bodies evolve as we go through different metamorphoses, be it childbirth or aging."

As for what it's been like to undergo this transformation, Adams added, "I wasn’t judging anything as it was going on. I wasn’t judging my physical appearance. I was just in the character so much. So, yeah, I suppose that can feel liberating at times, but also terrifying."

Written and directed for the screen by Marielle Heller and based on the novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch's cast includes Amy Adams, Scoot Mcnairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper. 

In Nightbitch, a woman pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom [and] seeks a new chapter in her life. [She] encounters just that, when her nightly routine takes a surreal turn and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.

The movie arrives in theaters this December.

S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/3/2024, 5:10 PM
Okay. We are definitely running out of ideas hahaha
TK420
TK420 - 9/3/2024, 5:17 PM
@S8R8M - Maybe this is why they aren't making new shit anymore...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2024, 5:17 PM
I was interested until it became an Animorphs movie, hell naw
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/3/2024, 5:18 PM
Man how the hell does a movie called Nightbitch about a woman that thinks she's turning into a dog turn out to look this plain. Needed this to be waaaaay weirder
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/3/2024, 5:20 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - Was just gonna say, I hope this turns out better for Adams than Catwoman did for Berry lol

I have doubts.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/3/2024, 5:27 PM
“Justice League star” — good Lord
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 9/3/2024, 5:31 PM
What the hell was that?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/3/2024, 5:31 PM
Rip off.

User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 5:33 PM
This looks terrible. Crass, edgy "humor".
You know you're doing it wrong when you make Amy Adams look unattractive.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/3/2024, 5:38 PM
@DrDReturns - god forbid a woman be in a role where her looks and the appeal of objectifying men aren’t the priority
Vigor
Vigor - 9/3/2024, 5:42 PM
@DrDReturns - she's been looking this way for a little while. Check out hillbilly elegy to see what i mean. I'm not dissing her BTW.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 5:43 PM
@Cap1 - Thank God Amy Adams has you as her white knight!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2024, 5:35 PM
Wow this looks ASS
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/3/2024, 5:39 PM
I like Amy Adams as an actress.
But the trailer looks really bad.
She looks like Amy Schumer in this, but not in a good way.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/3/2024, 5:41 PM
Should've called it 'Bitch By Night'.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

