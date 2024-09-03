NIGHTBITCH Trailer And Poster See JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Amy Adams Eat Dog Food And Transform Into A Canine

The first trailer for Nightbitch has just hit (via FearHQ.com) and this movie about Amy Adams' stay-at-home mom undergoing a canine transformation looks every bit as bonkers as we'd hoped when it was first announced.

In the movie, the Man of Steel star's housewife is convinced she's turning into a dog and, if what we see here is any indication, she very well might be. As body horror goes, all signs point to Nightbitch being an exciting new addition to that corner of the genre and this role has already generated awards buzz for Adams.

The comedy horror was originally set for a straight-to-streaming release on Hulu, though Searchlight later gave the film a wide theatrical release. It will also mark the first time we've seen Adams on screen since Disenchanted hit Disney+ three years ago.

"It was so unique and otherworldly, and like nothing I’d ever read before," the actor previously said of the Nightbitch novel. "The thing I really attached to is this idea of loss of identity."

"It felt so organic, because there’s many a day where I look at myself and I’m like, ‘Well, that’s new. What’s that?’ It just sort of became an extension of the way our bodies evolve as we go through different metamorphoses, be it childbirth or aging."

As for what it's been like to undergo this transformation, Adams added, "I wasn’t judging anything as it was going on. I wasn’t judging my physical appearance. I was just in the character so much. So, yeah, I suppose that can feel liberating at times, but also terrifying."

Written and directed for the screen by Marielle Heller and based on the novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch's cast includes Amy Adams, Scoot Mcnairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper.

In Nightbitch, a woman pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom [and] seeks a new chapter in her life. [She] encounters just that, when her nightly routine takes a surreal turn and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.

The movie arrives in theaters this December.