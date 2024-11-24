NOSFERATU: Chilling First Clip And New IMAX Poster For Robert Eggers' Remake Released

Tickets for Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated horror remake, Nosferatu, go on sale tomorrow (we might also get a final trailer), and Focus Features (via FearHQ.com) has now released a foreboding first clip from the movie.

Though it's just under 30 seconds long, this sneak peek gives us some idea of the creeping sense of dread cinemagoers can expect to feel when they sit down to watch the film this Christmas.

The clip finds a desperate Ellen Sutter (Lily-Rose Depp) begging her Guardian Angel to come and protect her from the evil forces that have entered her life. Unfortunately, Ellen's prayers are answered by a skeletal hand gripping her by the throat.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with a new IMAX poster.

Aside from a few brief glimpses and an unsettling look at his silhouette as he terrorizes his victims, the trailers have kept Orlok in the shadows, and star Bill Skarsgård has confirmed that the vampire's full visage will not be unveiled prior to the movie's release.

"I think the best way to discover Orlok is through the movie for the first time," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "The movie functions on that, as well. He lives in the shadows for a long time, and it teases the reveal of the character as the movie progresses."

"I'd hate to spoil anything," co-star Willem Dafoe added. "The only thing that I thought was really great and felt really fresh is he looks like he could have been from Romania as opposed to a suave English guy or something. He had a look that was rooted in historic accuracy and a folk tradition."

The story, which is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, will see the Count travel to Germany to stalk and seduce a young woman named Ellen Sutter (Depp), while her husband Thomas (Hoult) remains a prisoner in Transylvania.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.