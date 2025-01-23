NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers To Helm 13th Century WERWULF Movie For Focus Features

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu proved to be a huge success for Focus Features, and the acclaimed filmmaker is staying with the studio - and firmly in the horror genre - for his next project.

THR reports that Eggers is set to helm Werwulf, which he also co-wrote with fellow The Northman scribe Sjón.

Just in case the title didn't give it away, this will be a werewolf movie. Plot details are few and far between, but THR notes that the story will be set in 13th century England. "The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

It remains to be seen if the werewolf will be rocking a moustache.

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

An extended cut of Nosferatu is now available to purchase on Digital platforms, and you'll find a full list of bonus features below.

Bring Nosferatu home and see the never-before-seen Extended Cut and exclusive bonus content including a six-part featurette https://t.co/sRxGTRTjtF pic.twitter.com/6pWFI2ZVHb — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) January 21, 2025

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The movie has also been confirmed for a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on February 18.

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance

NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS