NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers To Helm 13th Century WERWULF Movie For Focus Features

Coming off the success of Nosferatu, Robert Eggers will be staying in the horror space for his next project with Focus Features: a 13th century werewolf movie titled Werwulf...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu proved to be a huge success for Focus Features, and the acclaimed filmmaker is staying with the studio - and firmly in the horror genre - for his next project.

THR reports that Eggers is set to helm Werwulf, which he also co-wrote with fellow The Northman scribe Sjón.

Just in case the title didn't give it away, this will be a werewolf movie. Plot details are few and far between, but THR notes that the story will be set in 13th century England. "The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

It remains to be seen if the werewolf will be rocking a moustache.

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

An extended cut of Nosferatu is now available to purchase on Digital platforms, and you'll find a full list of bonus features below.

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The movie has also been confirmed for a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on February 18.

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance

NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

AnEye
AnEye - 1/23/2025, 10:02 AM
Robert Eggers saw the new Wolfman movie and just said

"Fine...I'll do it myself"

LMAO
LordMushu
LordMushu - 1/23/2025, 10:12 AM
@AnEye - hahah this is fantastic.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/23/2025, 10:03 AM
You know wHAT? How about another vampire movie. And then after the at we could do a warewolf movie. And then another vampire movie, right before the warewolf reboot movie.
Baf
Baf - 1/23/2025, 10:41 AM
@thereeljoefish - Then a zombie movie. Any room for Mummy?
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/23/2025, 11:00 AM
@Baf - ahhh zombie yes. But then I would like to reboot a vampire movie again.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/23/2025, 10:05 AM
Robert Eggers: “I’m starting my own dark universe. Watch this Universal.”
Forthas
Forthas - 1/23/2025, 10:05 AM
So is he not doing Labarynth?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/23/2025, 10:14 AM
They should've handed him the keys to the Universal Dark Universe franchise.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/23/2025, 10:22 AM
I know Eggars would never go for this but it would be amazing if he revived the Underwolrd franchise. It had the bones and mythology to become a interesting cinematic universe but the story ultimately wandered into wierd places and it flamed out. Someone who is good at story telling and a gothic visual style could really make it something big.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/23/2025, 10:30 AM
@Forthas - The only thing I agree with you on....
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 10:33 AM
A period werewolf film helmed by Eggers with his attention to detail & gothic atmosphere?.

User Comment Image

The dialogue being in Old English though is an risky choice since I feel it could limit the audience and make it more niche , hopefully it can still be understandable enough.

I have yet to see Nosferatu but this is still exciting nonetheless!!.
clogan
clogan - 1/23/2025, 10:38 AM
Good.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/23/2025, 10:43 AM
Yes please.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 10:44 AM
Off topic:
@RorMachine

Christopher Ford reveals Yasmin Al Masri’s Jedi character was not Jod’s mentor in Star Wars:Skeleton Crew.

?si=frVMdqOtkV0l2b0_
mdwilliamson24
mdwilliamson24 - 1/23/2025, 10:59 AM
Just hand him the rights to adapt the Robert E Howard original Conan stories now.

Nobody else knows what to do with them.
xfactor
xfactor - 1/23/2025, 11:00 AM
I'm game. I really like his work. Nosferatu was great
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/23/2025, 11:00 AM
I just took in Nosfaratu! what a great movie. I was suprised by Depp's performance to be honest, didn't really rate her until now. Dafoe is clearly the stand out though, more so than Skarsgard's Count Orlok IMO, but he was also great.

I've only seen bits of the Light house and not yet taken in The Witch, but i was really impressed with The Northman.

I'm sure he'll do a Werewolf movie justice. The last time i actually enjoyed one was that Underworld prequel with Michael Sheen. Underrated i think, as most of the other ones were trash.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/23/2025, 11:12 AM
@Conquistador - Rise of the Lycans, awesome movie.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/23/2025, 11:15 AM
@RegularPoochie - That's the one. Rhona Mitra really should have become a bigger star IMO but she was relegated to a bunch of B movie trash after this. We'll always have her arc on Nip/Tuck though. :)
PC04
PC04 - 1/23/2025, 11:01 AM
Egg-cellent

