NOSFERATU Poster Offers A Nightmare-Inducing New Look At Bill Skarsgård's Next Horror Role

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Nosferatu and a terrifying glimpse of Count Orlok has been revealed on the first poster for the movie. With any luck, this means another trailer is going to be released any day now (and surely in time for Halloween).

When filmmaker Robert Eggers released The Witch way back in 2016, he put himself on the map as someone who can use horror to truly terrify audiences. He'd follow that movie with The Lighthouse and The Northman but is making a full-blown horror return with Nosferatu this Christmas.

A remake of F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

"Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie," Eggers said last year. "And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case. It’s even more Ellen’s story than previous versions. And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal."

He added, "I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just...he’s not there. He felt like honouring who had come before him. It’s all very subtle."

"But I think the main thing is that he’s even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we’ve never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like."

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

Nosferatu will be released on Christmas Day. Check out the new poster below (via FearHQ.com).