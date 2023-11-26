NOSFERATU Still Features Nicholas Hoult & A First Glimpse Of Bill Skarsgård As Count Orlok

Though he's out of focus, this new promo image for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake gives us a first glimpse of It star Bill Skarsgård As Count Orlok...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2023 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

“Let us chat together a moment, my friend! There are still several hours until dawn, and I have the whole day to sleep.”

The first official image from Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake was released last week, giving us a look at Lilly-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter. Now, a second still has been shared online (via Empire), spotlighting Nicholas Hoult as Ellen's husband, Thomas, and the evil Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård.

The IT actor's take on the terrifying vampire is out of focus, but still gives us a rough idea of his sinister visage.

Eggers recently shared some details on this new interpretation of the legendary blood-sucker, and spoke about Skarsgård's dedication to the role.

“I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there,” Eggers said in a recent interview.

“He felt like honouring who had come before him. It’s all very subtle. But I think the main thing is that he’s even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we’ve never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like.”

Eggers also made it very clear that Nosferatu will be a full-on horror movie (there were rumors that he planned to take the story in a more romantic/dramatic direction).

“Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” he assures. “And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”

Check out the image at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 "Symphony of Horror," while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Bram Stoker's Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu hasn't been given an exact release date, but should be with us at some point next year. We're expecting a trailer to debut online fairly soon, so be sure to keep an eye on FearHQ for updates.

DocSpock - 11/26/2023, 11:42 AM

I am intrigued.

This could be so great or so terrible.

Let the games begin!
marvel72 - 11/26/2023, 1:12 PM
@DocSpock - If it's anything like Eggers three previous movies, it will be great.
garu - 11/26/2023, 11:43 AM
This, Mickey 17, Joker 2, and Deadpool 3 are my most anticipated movies next year.
EZBeast - 11/26/2023, 11:55 AM
@garu - lucky…

I literally only have Godzilla x king the new empire I’m looking forward to. I legit have never been so underwhelmed by an upcoming year of films…
EZBeast - 11/26/2023, 11:56 AM
@garu - though thanks to you I’m intrigued by Mickey 17
garu - 11/26/2023, 12:01 PM
@EZBeast - I really recommend reading the novel it'll be based on - Mickey 7, it's excellent.

I forgot that Godzilla movie was releasing next year, so much good Zilla content has been coming out w/ Monarch and Godzilla Minus One.

I'm now intrigued by The New Empire because of you, I quite enjoyed Godzilla vs Kong, thanks for reminding me!
EZBeast - 11/26/2023, 12:07 PM
@garu - lol np, the official trailer will most likely be out on the 3rd of Dec I believe because of Warner bro’s panel at Comic-Con.

Also when you first said Mickey 17 I was thinking it was another Disney film 😆 but wow the premise sounds great!
Matador - 11/26/2023, 11:45 AM
2 Nicholas Hoult vampire movies under his belt.
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 11:49 AM
Posh Lex
dracula - 11/26/2023, 11:50 AM
Wonder if it will still be the dracula knock off we all know or will they change things up
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 11:53 AM
Hypocrisy at its finest...
dracula - 11/26/2023, 11:56 AM
@DrReedRichards - well its been close to 50 years since the last adaption

Been over 100 years since the original film
EZBeast - 11/26/2023, 11:56 AM
@DrReedRichards - this!
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 12:00 PM
@dracula -



Come on now, you know EXACTLY the type I'm referring to...
Matador - 11/26/2023, 12:04 PM
@DrReedRichards - Twilight!
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 12:06 PM
@Matador -
Matador - 11/26/2023, 12:17 PM
@DrReedRichards - LMAO! Now I need to watch this.
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 12:22 PM
@Matador -

Lol, do yourself a favour and avoid it at all costs! Easily one of the worst spoof comedies I've ever had to endure, even as a teen when all spoofs seem funny.
GhostDog - 11/26/2023, 11:56 AM
Hope we see some great use of shadows
marvel72 - 11/26/2023, 1:32 PM
@GhostDog - You've got to try and recreate that iconic shot.
CrazyJ - 11/26/2023, 12:05 PM
So he’s kinda repeating his Renfield part but the film is more serious.
mountainman - 11/26/2023, 12:11 PM
Hoult is all about his vampire films these days. Renfield was a fun but flawed film at least. And Nick Cage killed it in that movie.
dracula - 11/26/2023, 12:13 PM
There is also a fictional biopic about the making of Nosferatu

Shadow Of The Vampire, where Max Schreck is actually a vampire and killing members of the crew
bobevanz - 11/26/2023, 12:16 PM
This is going to be amazing. Fantastic makeup, also can we get an article on how the 4k disc of Oppenheimer is literally selling out everywhere? Tell me physical media is dead lmao
ModHaterSLADE - 11/26/2023, 12:49 PM
Skarsgard on his way to being a horror icon at this rate.
JohnPain - 11/26/2023, 1:23 PM


Klaus Kinski didn't need much make-up
marvel72 - 11/26/2023, 1:34 PM
I was wondering if Eggers would try get "The" in the title.

The Witch
The Lighthouse
The Northman

Maybe The Vampyre

