NOSFERATU Still Features Nicholas Hoult & A First Glimpse Of Bill Skarsgård As Count Orlok

“Let us chat together a moment, my friend! There are still several hours until dawn, and I have the whole day to sleep.”

The first official image from Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake was released last week, giving us a look at Lilly-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter. Now, a second still has been shared online (via Empire), spotlighting Nicholas Hoult as Ellen's husband, Thomas, and the evil Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård.

The IT actor's take on the terrifying vampire is out of focus, but still gives us a rough idea of his sinister visage.

Eggers recently shared some details on this new interpretation of the legendary blood-sucker, and spoke about Skarsgård's dedication to the role.

“I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there,” Eggers said in a recent interview.

“He felt like honouring who had come before him. It’s all very subtle. But I think the main thing is that he’s even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we’ve never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like.”

Eggers also made it very clear that Nosferatu will be a full-on horror movie (there were rumors that he planned to take the story in a more romantic/dramatic direction).

“Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” he assures. “And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”

First Look at Nicholas Hoult in Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU. And, yes, that’s that’s Bill Skarsgard as Count Orlok that he’s staring athttps://t.co/xO8VlP7hB2 pic.twitter.com/clCGFNClXc — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) November 24, 2023

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 "Symphony of Horror," while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Bram Stoker's Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu hasn't been given an exact release date, but should be with us at some point next year. We're expecting a trailer to debut online fairly soon, so be sure to keep an eye on FearHQ for updates.