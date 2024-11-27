SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Opens Up On Being Fired From The Horror Franchise And Reaction From Fans

SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Opens Up On Being Fired From The Horror Franchise And Reaction From Fans

Scream star Melissa Barrera has talked more about being fired from the hit horror franchise, reflecting on what it was like believing her career was over and why receiving fan sympathy can be a mixed bag.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: The Independent (via Fear HQ)

Scream star Melissa Barrera was fired from the hit slasher franchise last year after sharing social media posts supporting Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

Spyglass released a statement suggesting she'd posted antisemitic social media posts which "flagrantly [crossed] the line into hate speech." However, the majority of the actor's fans disagreed and quickly expressed their unhappiness with the decision.

With that, the original version of Scream 7 fell apart. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega walked away from the movie, and while it's been widely reported that a pay dispute was the main issue, rumour has it she may have also left the movie as a means of showing solidarity with Barrera. 

Either way, without its two leads, it was clear Scream 7 couldn't be made in its current form. Ultimately, even director Christopher Landon exited the project, saying his decision came down to the fact that "it was a dream job that turned into a nightmare."

Talking to The Independent (via FearHQ.com), Barrera admitted that "there were times where I felt like my life was over" following her very public firing and the potential "cancellation" that followed.

"It was quiet for, like, 10 months," she added. "I was still getting offers for small things here and there - I’m not going to lie and say there was nothing – but [the message] was, like, 'Oh, she probably doesn’t have work, she’ll say yes to anything.'"

Despite her time as Sam Carpenter, the daughter of Billy Loomis, coming to an abrupt end, Barrera said, "They gave me a lot in my career. I made really good friends. I have such loyal fans from those movies that are now watching the rest of the stuff that I do."

Noting that fans at conventions frequently bring up what happened, albeit in a sympathetic manner, the actor explained, "Or they’re like, 'What they did to you is so messed up, I’m so sorry that happened!' And it’s something, I think, that’s never going to end. Because the franchise is never going to end. So while I still have so much love for [those movies], the reminders of that very sour moment make it a little bit weird."

When all was said and done, Barrera wasn't cancelled and she's since managed to rebound with roles in Abigail, Your Monster, and the upcoming Copenhagen

"It felt like I had been invisible, and then all of a sudden, there was a switch that made me visible again," she added. "I feel better. I was stuck in the sand dunes for a while, and now I feel like my feet are moving, I have an oxygen tank, and I’m, like...going up."

While Barrera is busy moving on, Neve Campbell has officially announced her return as Sidney Prescott for Scream 7, with Isabel May set to play one of Sidney's daughters. Courteney Cox's return as Gale Weathers has also been confirmed. 

DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Trailer Features Michael C. Hall's Return As Dexter Morgan In Prequel Series
Related:

DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Trailer Features Michael C. Hall's Return As Dexter Morgan In Prequel Series
FROM Season 3 Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Return, A Major Death, And Some Big Reveals
Recommended For You:

FROM Season 3 Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Return, A Major Death, And Some Big Reveals

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/27/2024, 5:56 AM
Yeah she definitely got done wrong. Everyone is entitled to an opinion whether you agree or not and there was absolutely no hate speech in what she said.

I'm glad doors are opening back up for her. Better for her to be out of that been-there-done-that horror franchise and moving onto quality work. I mean, look what the SCREAM franchise has done for Neve's career .... yeesh.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/27/2024, 6:02 AM
@lazlodaytona - ikr? Neve did what? scream and wild things... She is wayyyy better off without that franchise tag.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/27/2024, 6:17 AM
@lazlodaytona -

Campbell is still a would do.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/27/2024, 6:09 AM
Can someone remind me what she said that was classed as 'antisemitic'

Just so i can have an informed opinion.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 11/27/2024, 6:30 AM
@Conquistador - “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”
jj2112
jj2112 - 11/27/2024, 7:01 AM
@MikeyL - Where's the antisemitism in this? Antizionism, maybe.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder