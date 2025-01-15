SCREAMBOAT Image Reveals First Look At TERRIFIER Star David Howard Thornton As The Murderous Mouse

SCREAMBOAT Image Reveals First Look At TERRIFIER Star David Howard Thornton As The Murderous Mouse

A new promo image for upcoming low-budget horror parody, Screamboat, reveals Terrifier 3 star David Howard Thornton as a monstrous take on Steamboat Willie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Bambi, Peter Pan, and now Mickey Mouse... kinda!

The first teaser for Iconic Events Releasing's upcoming Screamboat movie didn't actually reveal the murderous mouse, but thanks to a new promo image (via Variety), we now have a first look at David Howard Thornton - who plays Art the Clown in the Terrifier films - as a twisted take on the classic cartoon character.

This project is not part of the Twisted Childhood Universe, aka the "Poohniverse," but by the looks of this reprehensible rodent, he'd fit right in.

As we're sure many of you will be aware, Steamboat Willie debuted in a 1928 animated short film directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, which is generally viewed as the first appearance of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. For all intends and purposes, Willie is the iconic Disney mascot, but something tells us this character won't be referred to as MM in the movie!

“I’m so excited to share our mischievous monster mouse with the world. ‘Screamboat’ is my way of paying homage to Disney while putting a sinister, yet comedic twist on the classic,” said writer-director Steven LaMorte. “Watching David Howard Thornton bring Steamboat Willie to life with the magicians at Quantum Creation FX has been nothing short of amazing — he’s hilarious and murderously entertaining. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Willie and experience the chaos we’ve created.” 

Check out the image below along with the teaser.

Per the film’s official description, “‘Screamboat’ follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare.”

LaMorte — who also helmed 2022 How the Grinch Stole Christmas parody The Mean One - co-wrote the script with Matthew Garcia-Dunn. The cast also includes Allison Pittel (Stream), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Amy Schumacher (The Mean One), Jesse Posey (Teen Wolf), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Kailey Hyman (Terrifier 2), Rumi C Jean-Louis (Hightown), Jarlath Conroy (George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead) and Charles Edwin Powell (The Exorcist III), with cameos from Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers) and stand-up comedian Joe DeRosa (Better Call Saul).

LaMorte, Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy will produce, with Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content and Julien Didon executive producing. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release this April.

Do you plan on checking this out?

NOSFERATU: First Official Look At Bill Skarsgård's Divisive Count Orlok Design Revealed
Related:

NOSFERATU: First Official Look At Bill Skarsgård's Divisive Count Orlok Design Revealed
28 YEARS LATER: Jodie Comer Felt Like She Was Actually Running For My Life While Filming; New Still Released
Recommended For You:

28 YEARS LATER: Jodie Comer Felt Like She Was "Actually Running For My Life" While Filming; New Still Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 1/15/2025, 4:57 PM
omg lmao
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 1/15/2025, 5:05 PM
Damn
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 5:06 PM
Really for the title alone and because it's public domain they're making this aren't they?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/15/2025, 5:10 PM
Awww he’s so small and cute
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/15/2025, 5:13 PM
Holy balls. Aside from after doing 100 bong hits, this makes Lesbian Space Witches seem like a good idea.
rychlec
rychlec - 1/15/2025, 5:16 PM
at least some actors and film crews get some work.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/15/2025, 5:21 PM
If I saw something like that coming at me I’d die…. Of laughter.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder