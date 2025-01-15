SCREAMBOAT Image Reveals First Look At TERRIFIER Star David Howard Thornton As The Murderous Mouse

Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Bambi, Peter Pan, and now Mickey Mouse... kinda!

The first teaser for Iconic Events Releasing's upcoming Screamboat movie didn't actually reveal the murderous mouse, but thanks to a new promo image (via Variety), we now have a first look at David Howard Thornton - who plays Art the Clown in the Terrifier films - as a twisted take on the classic cartoon character.

This project is not part of the Twisted Childhood Universe, aka the "Poohniverse," but by the looks of this reprehensible rodent, he'd fit right in.

As we're sure many of you will be aware, Steamboat Willie debuted in a 1928 animated short film directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, which is generally viewed as the first appearance of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. For all intends and purposes, Willie is the iconic Disney mascot, but something tells us this character won't be referred to as MM in the movie!

“I’m so excited to share our mischievous monster mouse with the world. ‘Screamboat’ is my way of paying homage to Disney while putting a sinister, yet comedic twist on the classic,” said writer-director Steven LaMorte. “Watching David Howard Thornton bring Steamboat Willie to life with the magicians at Quantum Creation FX has been nothing short of amazing — he’s hilarious and murderously entertaining. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Willie and experience the chaos we’ve created.”

Check out the image below along with the teaser.

'Screamboat' First Look: 'Terrifier' Star David Howard Thornton Transforms Into Killer Steamboat Willie as Release Date Moves to April (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/wFZkzyYhOv — Variety (@Variety) January 13, 2025

Per the film’s official description, “‘Screamboat’ follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare.”

LaMorte — who also helmed 2022 How the Grinch Stole Christmas parody The Mean One - co-wrote the script with Matthew Garcia-Dunn. The cast also includes Allison Pittel (Stream), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Amy Schumacher (The Mean One), Jesse Posey (Teen Wolf), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Kailey Hyman (Terrifier 2), Rumi C Jean-Louis (Hightown), Jarlath Conroy (George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead) and Charles Edwin Powell (The Exorcist III), with cameos from Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers) and stand-up comedian Joe DeRosa (Better Call Saul).

LaMorte, Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy will produce, with Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content and Julien Didon executive producing. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release this April.

Do you plan on checking this out?