SINNERS Extended Scene Released As Ryan Coogler's Acclaimed Vampire Drama Arrives On Digital

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners is now available on Digital devices, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more. The film arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD in high definition and standard definition on July 8.

Fandango has debuted an extended scene from the movie, which includes some additional footage of Smoke, Stack (Michael B. Jordan) and their crew getting the juke joint ready for its grand opening.

It's a nice sequence with great music (a staple of the movie), but it's easy enough to understand why it was trimmed down for the final cut.

The Smokestack twins have come home.



Check out this exclusive deleted scene featuring the building of the Juke Joint, and watch #SinnersMovie today on Fandango at Home. https://t.co/RjAOsBROpj pic.twitter.com/Bsnt2DodRN — Fandango (@Fandango) June 3, 2025

​ Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Dancing with the Devil: The Making of “Sinners” – featurette (32:35)

Journey with director Ryan Coogler as he makes his most personal and powerful film yet. Featuring Michael B. Jordan and an all-star cast, filmed on location in IMAX, “Sinners” is an original genre-bending experience unlike any other.

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler take us through the development, creation and portrayal of the Smokestack Twins, revealing how make-up, costumes, and visual effects come together to support these seamless performances.

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson explores the musical landscape of Sinners, including the iconic sounds of the Delta Blues, and the creation and recording of the unique and inspired performances written for the film.

Prof. Yvonne Chireau explores the backdrop of Hoodoo in the deep south and how its beliefs and traditions in spirituality, ancestors, the hereafter, and defense against evil inform the world and characters of “Sinners.”

Creature Makeup FX Designer Mike Fontaine reveals the secrets behind the supernatural horrors that terrorize the Juke, Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on vampires, and the various gore and blood effects used throughout the film.

Includes deleted and/or extended scenes for a more immersive experience.

Sinners proved to be a big hit at the box office, taking in another $9.1 million over the Memorial Day weekend to bring its global total to $350 million, making it one of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time.

Coogler shared an emotional letter thanks audiences for showing up for Sinners shorty after it arrived in theaters.

“Eternal Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see SINNERS. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups. I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains. I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.

I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It's why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don't get to do what we do if you don't show up. The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language. To see your response to the film has reinvigorated me and many others who believe in this art form.”

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.