SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Faces Dark Forces In New Teaser For Ryan Coogler's Mysterious Horror Movie

The first TV spot for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Depression-era horror movie has been released, and it features some new footage that wasn't in the full trailer.

In Sinners, Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers in the Jim Crow-era Deep South who decide to leave their troubled lives behind by returning to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

The trailer suggested that the brothers (or one of them, at least) will come up against some kind of dark supernatural force, but there was no real indication that either of them - or the threat they face - are vampires, which was previously rumored.

This teaser does show a little more of the main characters in peril as they face unseen foes, but there's still no sign of any creatures of the night!

Check out the new TV spot at the link below, and let us know what you think.

New teaser for Ryan Coogler's 'SINNERS.'



The supernatural film stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, & Li Jun Li.



Hits theaters on March 7. pic.twitter.com/XErxyLr0nS — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) December 26, 2024

A test-screening for the movie was held back in October week, and World of Reel has shared a report on the consensus from those in attendance.

Though major plot details are not divulged, there will be some spoilers from this point on.

First off, the response to the movie was said to have been somewhat tepid. While Jordan's performance in a dual role came in for a lot of praise, the majority of people who got to see the film felt that it was merely "fine" or "decent." It also seems that initial reports that the actor is playing vampire brothers were not accurate.

One of the brothers embarks on a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld's character, who sounds like she may ultimately turn out to be a villain.

According to WOR, "The actual plot has to do with twin brothers, Elijah and Elias (Jordan), who try to leave their troubled lives behind and head south, after spending years in Capone-inflicted Chicago. They return to their hometown, where slavery was recently abolished, but the KKK still looms large."

From what we can gather, the vampire element will emerge from within the KKK themselves. The ending is also expected to lead to "a lot of controversy," though we don't have any specifics.

Sinners was given a new release date earlier today, and is now set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.