SMILE 2 Spoilers: New Concept Art Reveals The Final Entity Design And Pure, Unadulterated Nightmare Fuel

Smile concluded by revealing the monstrous Entity, only for this year's Smile 2 to up the ante in an unforgettable final scene. During Skye Riley's final performance, the creature showed its true face before infecting her and exposing the "Smile" curse to the thousands in attendance.

That's going to make Smile 3 an even bigger movie than its predecessors, though Paramount Pictures has yet to announce threequel plans. In the meantime, concept artist Vincent Proce has just dropped some of his terrifying designs for the Entity (via FearHQ.com).

Many of his pieces are sketched in pencil, though we also have a fully illustrated final design that highlights every grotesque detail on a monster that we still know very little about; worryingly, it also appears to be damn near unstoppable from what we've seen thus far.

We recently spoke to Smile and Smile 2 director Finn Parker and asked about the Entity's role in the latter movie. Here's what he told us:

"I always planned to show restraint on how much we’d show the Entity again. It just shows up at the very end of the film for a couple of shots and we made sure it isn’t just something…we feel its presence throughout but we don’t see it the whole time. Oftentimes, the unknown is scarier than anything else. In re-approaching it, I wanted to go bigger and bolder and make sure that its emergence happens in a different, unexpected way from the first film. Taking that gruesome scene in the first film and trying to double down and make it tenfold as screwed up." "I worked with Alec Gillis and his studio to bring it to life again. Alec worked on the first one as well and we talked about going bigger so Alec actually said it was the biggest thing he and his team built since they created the Alien Queen all the way back in Aliens. It involved a lot of design and testing of how we were going to make this work. There are multiple performers inside it, puppeteers surrounding it, and working with them and then my VFX team at Rodeo to create this hybrid thing at the end really brings it to life. It was really, really exciting to do."

Check out this newly revealed Smile 2 concept art in the X posts below along with our full interview with Parker.

It was an honor and a lot of fun to get to once again collaborate with genius director @ParkerJFinn on the Smile monster gorgeously executed by the legendary fx artist @alec_gillis and his team. #Smile2 pic.twitter.com/9pxVOQ42OM — Vincent Proce (@vproceart) December 6, 2024

In Smile 2, about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The sequel is written and directed by Parker Finn and produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Parker Finn, Robert Salerno.

Smile 2's cast includes Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo and Kyle Gallner.

The movie is now available on Digital platforms and recently arrived on Paramount+ as well.