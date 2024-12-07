SMILE 2 Spoilers: New Concept Art Reveals The Final Entity Design And Pure, Unadulterated Nightmare Fuel

SMILE 2 Spoilers: New Concept Art Reveals The Final Entity Design And Pure, Unadulterated Nightmare Fuel

New Smile 2 concept art reveals a closer look at the final design for the movie's terrifying Entity and, well, just like what we saw in the sequel itself, this is pure nightmare fuel. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 07, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Smile concluded by revealing the monstrous Entity, only for this year's Smile 2 to up the ante in an unforgettable final scene. During Skye Riley's final performance, the creature showed its true face before infecting her and exposing the "Smile" curse to the thousands in attendance. 

That's going to make Smile 3 an even bigger movie than its predecessors, though Paramount Pictures has yet to announce threequel plans. In the meantime, concept artist Vincent Proce has just dropped some of his terrifying designs for the Entity (via FearHQ.com).

Many of his pieces are sketched in pencil, though we also have a fully illustrated final design that highlights every grotesque detail on a monster that we still know very little about; worryingly, it also appears to be damn near unstoppable from what we've seen thus far. 

We recently spoke to Smile and Smile 2 director Finn Parker and asked about the Entity's role in the latter movie. Here's what he told us:

"I always planned to show restraint on how much we’d show the Entity again. It just shows up at the very end of the film for a couple of shots and we made sure it isn’t just something…we feel its presence throughout but we don’t see it the whole time. Oftentimes, the unknown is scarier than anything else. In re-approaching it, I wanted to go bigger and bolder and make sure that its emergence happens in a different, unexpected way from the first film. Taking that gruesome scene in the first film and trying to double down and make it tenfold as screwed up."

"I worked with Alec Gillis and his studio to bring it to life again. Alec worked on the first one as well and we talked about going bigger so Alec actually said it was the biggest thing he and his team built since they created the Alien Queen all the way back in Aliens. It involved a lot of design and testing of how we were going to make this work. There are multiple performers inside it, puppeteers surrounding it, and working with them and then my VFX team at Rodeo to create this hybrid thing at the end really brings it to life. It was really, really exciting to do."

Check out this newly revealed Smile 2 concept art in the X posts below along with our full interview with Parker. 

In Smile 2, about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The sequel is written and directed by Parker Finn and produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Parker Finn, Robert Salerno.

Smile 2's cast includes Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo and Kyle Gallner.

The movie is now available on Digital platforms and recently arrived on Paramount+ as well. 

Time Didn't Heal Anything In Spine-Chilling First Poster For Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER
Related:

"Time Didn't Heal Anything" In Spine-Chilling First Poster For Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER
WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday Addams In First Look Image From Upcoming Season 2
Recommended For You:

WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega Returns As Wednesday Addams In First Look Image From Upcoming Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/7/2024, 10:21 AM
I feel like Smile 3 will open up with lots of people dying and the news showing an unexplained phenomenon with massive amounts of deaths after the concert. Eventually we flashforward to a dystopian world where this curse has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and survivors are living in isolation. Similar to A Quiet Place.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/7/2024, 10:29 AM
@SonOfAGif - Thats an idea. It's hard to see where they'll go next, thought the ending for 2 could have been saved for later or the very last one. Thought the first was better cause of how more personal it was.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/7/2024, 10:33 AM
@Matchesz - That's the problem with sequels with a slightly larger budget. Look at The Purge, The concept was awesome and the first film had people begging for a larger movie and when The Purge 2 came out it didn't feel as personal and contained as the first film. But I do agree, Smile 2 went way too big in the finale. But it's the first time we have seen a massive curse or haunting unfold at once on film to my knowledge. Usually the demonic entity tries to haunt one person or domain at a time. But to reach out to thousands at once is pretty cool.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/7/2024, 10:54 AM
@SonOfAGif - It'll be interesting for sure whatever they come up with but I wouldnt be surprised if it gets hit with the sequel curse and they came out with a prequel Max tv series where the stories become more personal which the whole concept I think thrives at. There's still a lot of material there and as long as they use the same sound design ppl it'll be good lol.
Nahmoore
Nahmoore - 12/7/2024, 11:20 AM
Is that the Pink Ranger?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder