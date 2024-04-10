TERRIFIER 3 Star Lauren LaVera Shares New Look At An Understandably Petrified Sienna

In Terrifier 2, deranged serial killer Art the Clown found a worthy foe in the form of a teenage girl named Sienna, and she will return to face-off against the evil mime in the upcoming horror threequel - despite being killed off!

Art actually managed to dispatch his nemesis towards the end of the last movie, but she was resurrected (it's still not entirely clear how) by seemingly angelic forces.

Now, actress Lauren LaVera has taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes look at her character, who appears to having a perfectly understandable reaction to the festive frights that await her.

This is what peak trauma-acting looks like #Terrifier3



Photo cred: @allegrafrominwood pic.twitter.com/po2sSPiEsn — Lauren LaVera (@_LaurenLaVera_) April 8, 2024

In related news, it's been announced that Iconic Events Releasing will partner with Cineverse and its horror division Bloody Disgusting to handle theatrical distribution on Terrifier 3 this Halloween.

“Iconic absolutely crushed it for us with Terrifier 2,” said Brad Miska, Cineverse VP of business development and managing director of Bloody Disgusting. “When the film went viral, they did a tremendous job keeping up with the hype and helped us secure thousands of screens across the country. With several months to plan, we know they’re the perfect partner to help us take the franchise to the next level with Terrifier 3.”

We know Terrifier 3 will be set during the Holidays, but specific plot details are still under wraps. Director Damien Leone did share a few interesting hints during an interview with Screen Rant last year, however.

"Some things just are going to be in your face, but you'll understand when you see it, a lot of it's grounded. But yeah, I'm excited, you're gonna see, and it's sickening and hysterical how it picks up and how Art gets out of that situation, if I could say that. Maybe this is a bit of a spoiler, but to see how the Victoria character aids Art the Clown in that journey is sort of just as interesting.

And I'm excited for people to see that as well. In this movie, there's a lot of new fresh elements in this movie, there's a lot of, I call it "safety net," just a lot of Art the Clown doing his thing, everything you love about this franchise that you're there to see, you're definitely going to get. I'm always going to deliver that, you're going to see the big kills and Art the Clown being his quirky, charming, sadistic self. But then there's that other sort of 30%, where I allow myself to take really bold risks and just inject new fresh ideas and things that just make it something new."

Last month, Leone Tweeted that he'd just filmed "one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the Terrifier franchise." If you've seen the previous movies - Terrifier 2, especially - you'll know that this really is a bold statement!