Texas Chainsaw Massacre A24 Reboot Finds A Director In Obsession Filmmaker Curry Barker

Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror classic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is generally viewed as one of the most intensely terrifying movies of all time, but none of the subsequent sequels or reboots managed to recapture the sheer dread of the original, and 2022's Netflix follow-up was arguably the worst yet (yes, we're counting the one with Matthew McConaughey).

Still, despite negative reviews (it sits at 31% on Rotten Tomatoes), the movie proved to be a decent success for the streamer, suggesting that there is still an audience for Leatherface's power tool-assisted rampages.

Earlier this year, we got word that A24 had acquired the rights to the franchise and was developing a new movie and TV series. Now, Variety is reporting that the film has found a director.

Up-and-coming Obsession filmmaker Curry Barker is set to write and direct the project, which is described as a “reimagining” of the original. Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures will produce, along with Stuart Manashil and Exurbia Films’ Pat Cassidy, Ian Henkel, and Kim Henkel. Ben Ross of Image Nation serves as executive producer.

Plot details are under wraps, but we assume the story will involve Leatherface dismembering a bunch of clueless kids.

As for the TV series, Barnstorm’s Glen Powel and Dan Cohen will produce, while Strange Darling director JT Mollner will helm.

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of my favorite films," Powell said when the projects were announced. "It defined a generation of horror films and over half a century after its release, it remains one of the definitive movies of my home state. I’m honored to have Barnstorm help bring in a new chapter for such an iconic title and franchise."

"With a marquee home in A24 and visionary filmmaker with JT Mollner, alongside our top shelf producing partners, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better team for such a dream property."

A rumored title, "Texas Chainsaw Legacy," and synopsis for the next TCM movie circulated online in 2024, but it's unclear whether A24 plans to stick with this premise.

"Texas Chainsaw Legacy delves into the tranquil facade of Oasis Oaks, a gated community nestled in rural Texas. Amidst the meticulously manicured lawns and vigilant security patrols, our protagonist family epitomizes suburban bliss. However, lurking just beyond the confines of this idyllic enclave lies an abandoned property, home to the infamous Leatherface and his macabre kin. As chaos descends upon Oasis Oaks, ordinary families are pitted against the savage Sawyers in a harrowing battle for survival, where the lines between good and evil blur in a chilling confrontation of familial horrors."