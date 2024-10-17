THE CREEP TAPES: Mark Duplass Returns As Peachfuzz In First Trailer For Found-Footage Shudder Series

Just in case you're unfamiliar with Creep and its underrated 2017 sequel, the blackly funny found-footage horror movies focus on an unnamed serial killer and his werewolf alter-ego, Peachfuzz, befriending unwitting victims and ultimately dispatching them after some increasingly bizarre and unhinged behaviour.

Now, Shudder has released the first trailer for The Creep Tapes, which features the return of Mark Duplass as the disarmingly affable but deranged murderer.

This anthology spin-off follows "Peachfuzz" as he indulges in his favorite hobby: Using Craigslist ads to lure unsuspecting victims to his isolated home before hacking them to pieces with an axe (or whatever he happens to have to hand).

“A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true," Duplass said in a statement accompanying the trailer debut.

Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming for AMC Networks, adds, “Patrick and Mark have given us two of the most unique and exciting takes on psychological horror with Creep and Creep 2, both of which amassed a huge fan following and camp audience. We’re thrilled to be working alongside them in expanding this popular franchise with six thrilling episodes that will unfold more of this twisted story and Peachfuzz antics.”

Check out the trailer and poster below.

Unravel the twisted mind of a serial killer as he lures victims to film his life.



From the creators of Creep and Creep 2, #TheCreepTapes premieres November 15 on Shudder, and yes — Peachfuzz is back. pic.twitter.com/RhQiS2PKF0 — Shudder (@Shudder) October 16, 2024

"The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake."

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include series star Duplass and Patrick Brice, who both also serve as co-writers, with Brice directing all episodes. Additional Executive Producers include Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass and Chris Donlon, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

The six-episode Shudder Original series set to premiere Friday, November 15 on Shudder and AMC+. The Creep Tapes will debut with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays on both platforms.