WEAPONS: Eerie First Teaser Trailer For BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger's Next Horror Movie Released

Warner Bros. has released the first teaser for Barbarian director Zack Cregger's next horror film, Weapons, and it certainly makes for an eerie watch...

Apr 22, 2025
The creepy first teaser for Barbarian Zack Cregger's next horror film, Weapons, has been released online.

Up until details from the full trailer were disclosed following a recent CinemaCon screening, the only information we had been given about the movie is that it was developed as “a multi and inter-related story horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.”

Warner Bros. has also released an official synopsis, but it doesn't really give us much more to go on: "When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance."

In the trailer, we see the children rushing out of their homes at 2:17 am, as a voiceover (from the cop investigating the disappearances, presumably) tells the father of one of the missing kids, Mr. Graff, that he understands his frustration, but the fact that they all left their houses willingly makes it very difficult to provide him with any answers.

The movie stars The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Julia Garner as an elementary school teacher who arrives at work one morning to discover that every single member of her class - bar one - is missing. Other cast members include Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

As part of the CinemaCon presentation, New Line Cinema boss Richard Brener described the film as "intriguing and unpredictable, with a nice helping of batshit insane", while Cregger said the project was "a movie that unravels and reinvents itself as it goes."

Barbarian proved to be a huge hit with a $45 million worldwide gross, establishing Cregger as one of the most in-demand young directors in Hollywood and earning him a juicy deal with the studio. He also appeared during Sony’s presentation on Monday to tease his new Resident Evil movie, which he promised would be very faithful to the original game in the classic survival horror series.

Cregger directs Weapons from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville.

The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film. Weapons will be released in Ireland on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SINNERS Concludes On An Emotional Note With A Must-Watch Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/22/2025, 10:20 AM
Interesting concept. Starting to notice that Zach Cregger, has been going down a rabbit hole of horror. I don't know if it has anything to do with it (this is just me coming up with a baseless assumption), but this sudden trajectory in genre happened to come about since his friend Trevor Moore (Whitest Kids You Know) died.

It could just be him wanting to stretch out his creativity in other mediums though, so it could simply just be that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 10:20 AM
That’s a creepy teaser & intriguing premise…

Wonder if we are dealing with a twisted Pied Piper type of situation here?.

Anyway , might give this a shot just for the cast alone!!.

