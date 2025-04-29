WEAPONS Full Trailer Promises A Terrifying Second Feature From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

WEAPONS Full Trailer Promises A Terrifying Second Feature From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

The first full trailer for Barbarian director Zach Cregger's mysterious second feature, Weapons, has been released, and this does indeed look like pure nightmare fuel...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Following last week's eerie first teaser, Warner Bros. and New Line have released the first full trailer and poster for Barbarian director Zach Cregger's highly-anticipated second feature, Weapons.

Though descriptions suggest that the CinemaCon footage was slightly different (there's no clown at the end), this looks every bit as creepy and unsettling as those reports claimed.

The trailer begins with a child's voiceover recounting what occurred at 2:17 am on the night every student (bar one?) in Mrs. Gandy's (Julia Garner) classroom "woke up, got out of bed, walked downstairs and into the dark, and they never came back." From there, we're introduced to Josh Brolin's character, who clearly blames Gandy for his son's disappearance, as the headmaster (Benedict Wong) advises the teacher to take some time off.

"That mystery is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie," Cregger told EW in a recent interview. "The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn't abandon that question, believe me, but that's not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we've moved on to way crazier sh*t than that."

Some of that "crazier sh*t" can be glimpsed towards the end of the trailer, as we see flashes of ghostly, clown-faced children, a woman stabbing herself in the face with a fork, pale zombie-like people (possibly the kids as teens?) crashing through a window, what appears to be someone vomiting a black, tar-like substance in another person's face, and a very quick (almost subliminal) look at what we assume is the female clown mentioned in the CinemaCon breakdown.

Cregger calls Weapons "an incredibly personal story," adding that "there's certain chapters of this that are legitimately autobiographical that I feel like I lived." He declines to confirm or deny whether this film has any connection to Barbarian, however. "I don't want to definitively say any way or the other."

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. The movie will be released on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SINNERS: Al Capone Prequel Next? Coogler & Jordan Weigh In As LeBron & Celebs Rave
Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Set To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office This Weekend
Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Set To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office This Weekend

KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/29/2025, 3:13 PM
I still have to see Barbarian but I'll definitely check this out
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/29/2025, 3:20 PM
@KaptainKhaos - It wasn't anything special, pretty mid actually.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 4/29/2025, 4:04 PM
@KaptainKhaos - I thought it was enjoyable, but more style than substance. I'm concerned this looks to potentially be the same. But I'm sure I'll see it eventually.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/29/2025, 4:06 PM
@KaptainKhaos - good movie.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 4/29/2025, 4:13 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Barbarian is crazy, scary and fvkin awesome ! Cannot wait for this one.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/29/2025, 4:16 PM
@MartianManHuntr - Yeah I dont know why people hyped up Barbarians. It was pretty good for the first 2/3 but then it turned a little goofy. Super overrated. This looks like it has some potential for a horror movie though. I am surprised with the talent in it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2025, 4:38 PM
@KaptainKhaos - it was ok giant strong woman personality of child who desperately want to be mother , guy traps victims in basement unanswered question happen to him
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 3:16 PM
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/29/2025, 3:19 PM
Concept is intriguing and I'm excited to watch it.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 3:20 PM
Is this like Village of the Damned?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/29/2025, 3:21 PM
Hell yea. I'm in
grif
grif - 4/29/2025, 3:22 PM
whats going on with brolin? why is he in this ?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/29/2025, 4:09 PM
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/29/2025, 4:18 PM
@grif - He really wanted to work with Justin Timberlake and didnt realize that wasn't him playing the teacher until it was too late.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/29/2025, 3:22 PM
Its like watching Korn's "Freak on a Leash" if it was combined with Children of the Corn.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/29/2025, 4:10 PM
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/29/2025, 3:37 PM
The fact that the script was bought for 38 million and Jordan Peele fired a manager at his production company over their inability to win the bid for the script tells you that this movie is gonna be something
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 3:46 PM
Wonder if we are dealing with a twisted Pied Piper type of situation here?.

Anyway , might give this a shot just for the cast alone!!.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 4/29/2025, 4:00 PM
If it takes place in Michigan it for sure is connected to Barabrian. That is the same neighborhood it looks like.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/29/2025, 4:21 PM
Barbarian was fantastic, so I’m looking forward to this one.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/29/2025, 4:31 PM
Barbarian was pretty good, so I'm more optimistic about this one than not.

