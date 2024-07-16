CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE: Check Out Kevin Conroy's FINAL Scene As Batman Here - SPOILERS

Earlier this year, DC fans were upset to learn that the critically panned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game would likely be Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman following his death in 2022.

Why was Conroy's role in the game so controversial? Well, it portrayed the Dark Knight in a villainous light and featured what appeared to be his brutal demise at the hands of one Harley Quinn.

We'd later learn that Conroy recorded dialogue for Warner Bros. Animation's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy and that can finally be heard in the third instalment which went on sale earlier today. It comes in a sequence which sees us visit various alternate realities - including Justice League Unlimited - with Batman: The Animated Series among them.

As the world ends, the Dark Knight faces his greatest foe (Mark Hamill's Joker) one final time. And, the legendary actor gets to go out with one hell of a final line...

"I care Joker...about Gotham. About justice. And, if it has to end, at least I go out like this...being Batman!"

There's been a surprising amount of speculation online about both Conroy and Hamill's performance being A.I.-generated, though we'd have to imagine that's not really the case. If it is, then Warner Bros. has a lot to answer for.

Check out this clip from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three below.

Kevin Conroy’s FINAL performance as Batman in ‘CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: PART 3’



“and if it has to end. At least I go out like this. BEING BATMAN!”



RIP to the Definitive Batman 🦇



pic.twitter.com/iCdfvkxoxu — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 16, 2024

Now fully revealed as the ultimate threat to existence, the Anti-Monitor wages an unrelenting attack on the surviving Earths that struggle for survival in a pocket universe. One by one, these worlds and all their inhabitants are vaporized! On the planets that remain, even time itself is shattered, and heroes from the past join the Justice League and their rag-tag allies against the epitome of evil. But as they make their last stand, will the sacrifice of the superheroes be enough to save us all?

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan. The film is directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason.

The movie debuted on Digital platforms today, July 16, before arriving on 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging and Blu-ray on July 23.