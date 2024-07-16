CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE: Check Out Kevin Conroy's FINAL Scene As Batman Here - SPOILERS

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE: Check Out Kevin Conroy's FINAL Scene As Batman Here - SPOILERS

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three went on sale today and, as promised, it features one final appearance from the late Kevin Conroy as his Batman: The Animated Series Dark Knight...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2024 07:07 AM EST

Earlier this year, DC fans were upset to learn that the critically panned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game would likely be Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman following his death in 2022. 

Why was Conroy's role in the game so controversial? Well, it portrayed the Dark Knight in a villainous light and featured what appeared to be his brutal demise at the hands of one Harley Quinn. 

We'd later learn that Conroy recorded dialogue for Warner Bros. Animation's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy and that can finally be heard in the third instalment which went on sale earlier today. It comes in a sequence which sees us visit various alternate realities - including Justice League Unlimited - with Batman: The Animated Series among them.

As the world ends, the Dark Knight faces his greatest foe (Mark Hamill's Joker) one final time. And, the legendary actor gets to go out with one hell of a final line...  

"I care Joker...about Gotham. About justice. And, if it has to end, at least I go out like this...being Batman!"

There's been a surprising amount of speculation online about both Conroy and Hamill's performance being A.I.-generated, though we'd have to imagine that's not really the case. If it is, then Warner Bros. has a lot to answer for. 

Check out this clip from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three below.

Now fully revealed as the ultimate threat to existence, the Anti-Monitor wages an unrelenting attack on the surviving Earths that struggle for survival in a pocket universe. One by one, these worlds and all their inhabitants are vaporized! On the planets that remain, even time itself is shattered, and heroes from the past join the Justice League and their rag-tag allies against the epitome of evil. But as they make their last stand, will the sacrifice of the superheroes be enough to save us all?

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan. The film is directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason. 

The movie debuted on Digital platforms today, July 16, before arriving on 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging and Blu-ray on July 23.   

Origame
Origame - 7/16/2024, 7:25 AM
Shame on rocksteady for lying about their game being the last role for Kevin just to boost the sales of their terrible game.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/16/2024, 7:28 AM
Hamill's performance does sound a little off, but he might have recorded it after Conroy's passing. If that's the case, it had to have been a hard recording session.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/16/2024, 7:28 AM
"There's been a surprising amount of speculation online about both Conroy and Hamill's performance being A.I.-generated"

So, a handful of folk on X or Reddit thought it sound like AI.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2024, 8:14 AM
@DravenCorvis - at this point it wouldn't surpise me.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/16/2024, 7:30 AM
These crisis movies have been pretty bad.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/16/2024, 7:50 AM
@Arthorious - Have they? I've been waiting for all three to finally be out before I watch them.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/16/2024, 7:34 AM
That was cool!
I am in the middle of BTAS and it is perfect.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2024, 7:40 AM
I see someone saying this trilogy is bad, any other inputs? Planning to watch it. Thanks
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2024, 8:13 AM
@vectorsigma - yes it's dogsh1t, don't watch them, save your time on something better. if you must then just check out clips/ scenes on youtube.
AEStark
AEStark - 7/16/2024, 7:58 AM
I fell asleep in the middle of the second part. The animation is solid, but the story drags.

If this was the last thing Conroy says as Batman, I’m happy.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/16/2024, 8:26 AM
Damn that was awesome.
CrazyJ
CrazyJ - 7/16/2024, 8:29 AM
I'm my personal opinion Kevin Conroy's dialogue here his final words in that world highly encapsulated Batman and its definitive, very fitting that for Kevin county's final words as Batman.
AC1
AC1 - 7/16/2024, 8:36 AM
Hopefully this doesn't come across as rude or anything but Joker sounded nothing like Mark Hamill in that clip,

Kevin Conroy's delivery as Batman was perfect though. Can't help but wonder if he knew that would be the last time he'd voice the character. Adds a lot of additional weight to it if that's the case, but what a badass line to go out on. THE Batman.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 7/16/2024, 8:38 AM
I wouldn’t say it’s AI but that definitely is not Mark Hamill’s voice.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/16/2024, 8:40 AM
I got goosebumps watching that clip, not guna lie.

