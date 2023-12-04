JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Clip, Synopsis, And Full Cast List Revealed As Apocalypse Looms

Warner Bros. Animation and DC have finally shared official details about Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One, the first of three movies adapting Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's iconic comic book event.

The end of the Tomorrowverse is upon us (a surprise considering it only started back in 2020 with Superman: Man of Tomorrow), and what comes next...well, who knows? It's currently unclear whether these animated direct-to-DVD movies will live on as standalone "Elseworlds" projects or whether DC Studios and James Gunn's plan to create a cohesive DCU across all forms of media means their time is up.

Thanks to IGN, we have a synopsis and clip which sheds new light on what to expect:

The classic DC Comics storyline Crisis on Infinite Earths has been adapted into a three-part animated Justice League film. Watch this exclusive clip from Part One, available on digital Jan. 9. Find out who's voicing DC's biggest heroes and villains here: https://t.co/6KIXJ1b3ru pic.twitter.com/lW5ejayEe4 — IGN (@IGN) December 4, 2023

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

The full cast has also been revealed and it will be led by Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Other returning lead stars include Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor.

As for the supporting cast, that's comprised of Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr Terrific...

...deep breath...

...Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

We can now also confirm that Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. The movie hits Digital on January 9, 2024 and arrives on 4K UHD SteelBook and Blu-ray later that month on January 23.