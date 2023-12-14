Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE And DCEU Storylines Continue In New Fan-Made Animated Trailer

Despite Warner Bros. moving on with a reboot of its DC Comics cinematic universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the door just won't fully close on Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

"If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course, I would do it, absolutely," Snyder told CulturaOcio.com.

Snyder's comments come after the President of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Obviously we would love to license it at some point. We'd love to have it so fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have the better we are."

And in a recent interview to promote Rebel Moon, actor Charlie Hunnam explained how Snyder actually likes to create a full, artistically-rendered versions of his live-action films, prior to shooting.

"One of the things that Zack does, which is absolutely extraordinary, is have a room with all of the renderings and images which really represent the entire film in sequence. And I only had about 90 minutes with Zack, one on one, prior to us starting to shoot.But we went into that room and we watched the film. He talked me through the film. We looked at every image, and it was so extraordinary."

Charlie Hunnam explains director Zack Snyder's unique process in preparing to shoot the new Netflix fantasy "Rebel Moon." pic.twitter.com/g7W2bkV0h6 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 8, 2023

Snyder is actually documented with doing something similar on most of his other films, as well. And with that in mind, it begs the question of if Snyder's cinematic and narrative style better lends itself to animation?

A group of fans out of Brazil have taken it upon themselves to explore this idea, crafting their own, fan-made animation continuation of the DCEU that picks up where Zack Snyder's Justice League left off.

As seen in the trailer, it looks as Amy Adams' Lois Lane is now pregnant with Jonathan Kent and Wayne T. Carr's John Stewart has called in the full might of the Green Lantern Corps. to wage war against Darkseid and the forces of Apokolips.

Magno Studios is also anticipating a deeper dive into the magical side of DC Comics, introducing Raven and Madame Xanadu.

Would you want to see Zack Snyder's DCEU continue on in animated form, perhaps as an Elseworld's two-part film from Warner Bros. Animation, who just announced that they'll be closing the door on the Tomorrowverse with a three-part animated film adaptation of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.