Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE And DCEU Storylines Continue In New Fan-Made Animated Trailer

Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE And DCEU Storylines Continue In New Fan-Made Animated Trailer Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE And DCEU Storylines Continue In New Fan-Made Animated Trailer

We recently received some interesting comments from Netflix and Zack Snyder about continuing the DCEU and animation provides a viable outlet...

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 14, 2023 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

Despite Warner Bros. moving on with a reboot of its DC Comics cinematic universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the door just won't fully close on Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

"If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course, I would do it, absolutely," Snyder told CulturaOcio.com.

Snyder's comments come after the President of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Obviously we would love to license it at some point. We'd love to have it so fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have the better we are."

And in a recent interview to promote Rebel Moon, actor Charlie Hunnam explained how Snyder actually likes to create a full, artistically-rendered versions of his live-action films, prior to shooting.

"One of the things that Zack does, which is absolutely extraordinary, is have a room with all of the renderings and images which really represent the entire film in sequence. And I only had about 90 minutes with Zack, one on one, prior to us starting to shoot.But we went into that room and we watched the film. He talked me through the film. We looked at every image, and it was so extraordinary."

Snyder is actually documented with doing something similar on most of his other films, as well. And with that in mind, it begs the question of if Snyder's cinematic and narrative style better lends itself to animation?

Image

A group of fans out of Brazil have taken it upon themselves to explore this idea, crafting their own, fan-made animation continuation of the DCEU that picks up where Zack Snyder's Justice League left off.

As seen in the trailer, it looks as Amy Adams' Lois Lane is now pregnant with Jonathan Kent and Wayne T. Carr's John Stewart has called in the full might of the Green Lantern Corps. to wage war against Darkseid and the forces of Apokolips. 

Image

Magno Studios is also anticipating a deeper dive into the magical side of DC Comics, introducing Raven and Madame Xanadu. 

Image

Would you want to see Zack Snyder's DCEU continue on in animated form, perhaps as an Elseworld's two-part film from  Warner Bros. Animation, who just announced that they'll be closing the door on the Tomorrowverse with a three-part animated film  adaptation of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Zack Snyder Would Absolutely Be Open To Finishing His DCEU Saga... On One Condition
Related:

Zack Snyder Would "Absolutely" Be Open To Finishing His DCEU Saga... On One Condition
JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Responds To BARBIE's Shot At The Snyder Cut
Recommended For You:

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Responds To BARBIE's Shot At The Snyder Cut
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

KingLeonidas - 12/14/2023, 9:27 AM
Snyder fans would rather see Snyder's Justice League movies than the face of their own first born child.
IShitYourPants - 12/14/2023, 9:39 AM
@KingLeonidas - this would imply that they're not all basement boys who wouldn't know a woman is it walked up and slapped them across their slack jaws
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/14/2023, 9:27 AM
the state of fandom in 2023 is crazy lol 😂
IShitYourPants - 12/14/2023, 9:38 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - *delusional 😂
marvel72 - 12/14/2023, 9:29 AM
Continue The Snyderverse.
Origame - 12/14/2023, 10:32 AM
@marvel72 - I'll take anything over the current day mcu. Hell, greenlight a madam web sequel. Can't be worse than the marvels.
ComicGuy131 - 12/14/2023, 9:34 AM
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 9:35 AM
musical choice is uninspired, but other than that, it's pretty cool.

I BEEN saying it though..animation is the most realistic hope of a continuation. It's cost effective, pleasing for the fans, and still not getting in the way of any live action stuff over at DC studios. Win win i'd say....if WB/DC are happy to lisence it.
IShitYourPants - 12/14/2023, 9:37 AM
Some men just want to watch the World burn.

Also LOL if you think for one second WB is going to license their shit out to Netflix so Snyder can [frick] batman and superman in the ass some more.
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 9:55 AM
@IShitYourPants - I mean, they already gave him 70 mill to do his cut...

Why not lisence it to make money off it? They litereally don't have to do anything else...
IShitYourPants - 12/14/2023, 10:14 AM
@UniqNo - other than let him screw their name some more with mopey supes and prone to murdering batman.

Lucasfilm didn't want his star wars movie so he went and made it anyways, so why can't he just do the same with JL? Prove he can handle his own characters before mishandling another franchise and divide the fan base again.

I don't like his films personally, they all have a cheap feel to them, over use of slo mo and green screen makes it all feel like something made before the golden age of CBMs.

I'll take a Nolan returning to DC over snyder because at least Nolan respected batman and didn't have him running around and killing people left and right.

Snyder had his batman throw 2 decades of conviction out the window because someone else has a mum called Martha... he just forgave and forgot over something that dumb.

Don't even get me started on the flash drive full of cameos and pretended superhero logos, or how pa Kent died for nothing just so supes could go and destroy most of a city and murder Zod
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:20 AM
@IShitYourPants - Don't get me wrong, i'm not a fan of how he treated Superman after MoS and all the uncharacteristic changes he made to the Justice League guys, but i wouldn't say i don't like his movies. They all have something i've enjoyed (aside from Sucker Punch)

But i'm just responding to this?

" LOL if you think for one second WB is going to license their shit out to Netflix so Snyder can [frick] batman and superman in the ass some more."

This has already happened when they paid and allowed it to be finished. So lisencing their stuff has got to be less of a hassle.

Stranger things have happened.
DocSpock - 12/14/2023, 9:53 AM

Like anyone is gonna invest real money in the dead DCFU SnyderVerse.

Hoping, wishing, & jerking off to Dawn of Justice will never fulfill the SnyderHead's delusions.
Darthzilla - 12/14/2023, 10:04 AM
Good lord stop reporting on this shlt. Wow some losers who can't move on with their lives made an embarrassing fan trailer for movies that will never happen. Stop giving them attention.
xstryker - 12/14/2023, 10:04 AM
I think very little of Zack Snyder and generally want this “Restore the Snyderverse” junk to go away. That said, as an animated “What If?”, I’d be behind this 100%, I might even consider watching it. At the very least, it ought to have the best color gradient of any Snyder-touched work.
Repian - 12/14/2023, 10:09 AM
I would watch an animated series made by Zack Snyder. Also, with that animation style.
Reeds2Much - 12/14/2023, 10:22 AM
Bless his heart, Charlie is trying to make storyboarding sound exciting.
DrReedRichards - 12/14/2023, 10:25 AM


F#ck you. Just f#ck you.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder