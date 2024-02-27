5 Sony Marvel Characters Who Deserve A Second Chance In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
mountainman - 2/27/2024, 12:07 PM
Is that banner image literally from She Hulk? Abomination in a sweater?

I’m so happy I dropped out of that show after episode 2. What an embarrassment.
harryba11zack - 2/27/2024, 12:08 PM
im not gonna read all that sh1t but why IS Brie on that list?
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 12:09 PM
Negativity sells sadly
CerealKiller1 - 2/27/2024, 12:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Certainly on this site. It’s a shame some writers and users have nothing in their lives but rage baiting and venom for what others enjoy
soberchimera - 2/27/2024, 12:11 PM
Don't forget Gemma Chan, the MCU basically ruined her career.
ObserverIO - 2/27/2024, 12:14 PM
Reboot. Second chances.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/27/2024, 12:18 PM
Can't wait to see this article in 4-6 months.
CerealKiller1 - 2/27/2024, 12:23 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - You are being mighty generous by saying it’ll take that long to reappear
Wyatt2 - 2/27/2024, 12:22 PM
The line about why people don't like "Captain Marvel" is bait.

(Also that name will forever be Billy Batson's)
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 12:22 PM
Huh?

Regardless of how one feels about Love & Thunder as a movie , many agree Bale’s Gorr was one of if not the best part and deserved more screentime.
ClintThaHamster - 2/27/2024, 12:24 PM
"Unfortunately, Marvel Studios leaned too much into humour with the character."

It was a comedy show, bringing back a character that had been unused for more than a decade for a comedic role. The same thing that happened all the time in the comics, in She-Hulk, but also Damage Control, Howard the Duck, etc.

