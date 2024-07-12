D23 Schedule Confirms Plans For Marvel Animation Panel...But There's No Mention Of Marvel Studios

There's less than a month to go until D23 ("The Ultimate Disney Fan Event") takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center, and what appears to be the full schedule has now been revealed.

While attendees can look forward to over 230 panels and presentations, it doesn't appear we're getting much in the way of movie announcements. Short of some surprise news in the coming weeks, there's no mention of plans for The Walt Disney Studios, Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, or Lucasfilm to be highlighted by the House of Mouse in California.

Marvel Animation will, however, be on hand. Here's how the panel is described:

See what’s coming next to Disney+ from Marvel Animation, with special guests and first looks at hotly anticipated series including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, future seasons of What If...?, X-Men ’97, and more!

On the plus side, Marvel Studios is going to have a presence on the show floor, even if there are currently no plans to wow fans with trailers and announcements.

According to a press release, Marvel Studios' TVA Walkthrough Experience will allow fans to "enter the Time Variance Authority through an immersive walkthrough experience and see pivotal moments recreated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as what lies ahead. Just don't step out of line...or timelines."

The MCU is expected to be highlighted at this month's San Diego Comic-Con, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige likely on hand to share the updated Multiverse Saga slate. That could be why they're skipping D23, though further panel announcements may be made in due course. We'll have to wait and see.

As for Lucasfilm, they'll be heading to the convention to "[present] the magic of ILM StageCraft, the technology used to bring to life the worlds of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more. Hear from luminaries such as Doug Chiang, the creature team from Legacy Effects, and more for a look behind the scenes."

Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, says, "We are thrilled for fans of all ages to join us in Anaheim next month for what will truly be the ultimate Disney fan experience. This year, D23 has been reimagined to showcase even more of what they love from across the worlds of Disney."

"Guests will enjoy the incredible programming and show floor offerings we have in store at the Anaheim Convention Center, where our exceptional storytelling and experiences will come to life through spectacular entertainment with many of the creative masterminds behind the magic."

Stay tuned for updates on D23 as we have them.