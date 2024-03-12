Is MEAN GIRLS Star Lindsay Lohan REALLY Joining The MCU? Crazy New Tabloid Rumor Explained

Over the past few days, you may have seen chatter online about Mean Girls and Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan being "in talks" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, whose personal life frequently made headlines, has made something of a comeback since 2021. She's signed a deal with Netflix to star in a series of romantic comedies (2022's Falling for Christmas was her first major movie role in over a decade) and will also appear in Disney's planned Freaky Friday sequel.

So, is all this leading to a major part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

US Weekly recently ran a piece on Lohan and, in its report, reveals: "[Lohan has] also expressed interest in joining the Marvel universe - the first source tells Us that she’s in talks to play a vixen superhero - and recently made a cameo in the Mean Girls musical reboot."

A "vixen superhero"? Fans are already speculating about who that may be, with Tigra a name we've seen come up a lot on social media. However, like many of the self-proclaimed X scoopers, we're hearing that Lohan isn't on her way to the MCU.

We may see her appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, for example; then again, Sony could be looking to add the actress to one of its Marvel projects. We don't think so, though, and believe this to be little more than silly tabloid gossip.

Then again, Lohan is working with Disney on Freaky Friday 2, and stranger things have happened over the years.

"The one thing that I haven’t done that I'd really love to do is enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Lohan said in 2022. "That’s my dream."

She'd later add, "I think I’m always the kind of person that I see what comes and take it as it comes, wherever the scripts lead me. I love doing ‘rom coms’ so that’s always something that I’m going to look for and do a ton of when the time is right, but there’s definitely other - I’ve never done an action film."

"I would love to do something with Marvel - just seeing what comes my way and I’m open to different roles."

If Lohan were to join the MCU, who do you think she could play? As always, let us know your thoughts on this wild MCU rumour in the comments section below.