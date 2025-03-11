Marvel Studios' 10 Lowest-Grossing MCU Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

With much being said about Captain America: Brave New World underperforming at the box office, we're taking a look back at Marvel Studios' 10 lowest-grossing movies...and whether they deserved better.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

It's been a tough few years for Marvel Studios. An expansion to streaming, the pandemic, and 2023's Hollywood strikes have put a great deal of pressure on the studio and led to some rare critical and commercial disappointments for a franchise that could once do no wrong.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the process of rebounding but after Captain America: Brave New World underperformed, all eyes are on Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to right the ship.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at Marvel Studios 10 lowest-grossing movies. Why did these not reach the same heights as The Avengers and Spider-Man: No Way Home and did they deserve to be deemed "flops"? That's what we're exploring here. 

You can read through this feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

10. Ant-Man - $519 Million

1-K3-Jm-SNUN8-Opj-Ys-Cjc0-Hy0-SYx-Ab

Ant-Man, an origin story for a C-List superhero, was considered a hit in 2015 and performed admirably at the worldwide box office. The movie was well-received and, while we were robbed of seeing Edgar Wright's vision for Scott Lang, filmmaker Peyton Reed did well.

At the time, Ant-Man was considered a "palette cleanser" to bridge the gap between Phase 2 and Phase 3. It accomplished that and did a bang-up job of establishing Scott as a key part of the MCU. Less than a year later, he was a major player in 2016's Captain America: Civil War
 

9. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania - $476 Million

gsl-T8t964r-YXyq-Rcqrx-Fh77ikyb

Reed's plan for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was to shed the franchise's "palette cleanser" status with an epic blockbuster meant to lay the groundwork for Kang to be the MCU's new big bad. Instead, this Quantum Realm-set adventure was a largely soulless affair. 

That can be blamed partially on The Volume technology but also Reed's inability as a filmmaker to tell stories on this scale. Jonathan Majors was a highlight, but negative word-of-mouth doomed the threequel and it was a rare "Rotten" misfire for Marvel Studios.
 

8. Thor - $449 Million

c-DJ61-O1-STtb-WNBwefuq-Vr-Re3d7l

Marvel Studios was still in its infancy in 2011 and Kevin Feige took a big gamble giving the God of Thunder his own movie with Thor. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston were relative unknowns at the time but Natalie Portman and Anthony Hopkins lent it some credibility.

That ultimately translated to it being a box office hit. Yes, the number above was considered very good at the time even if it was a far cry from the success the Iron Man franchise had found. This was a good start for the MCU's Odinson, however, and nicely teed up The Avengers. 
 

7. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $432 Million

cin-ER0-ESG0e-J49k-Xl-Ex-M0-MEWGx-W

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in the closing months of the pandemic so it was always going to struggle at the box office. Had the world not been in turmoil, we could easily imagine it making twice as much as the number above. 

This remains one of the MCU's best-reviewed Multiverse Saga titles and was a triumph in many ways, even if it wasn't a commercial hit. Marvel Studios had planned to announce a sequel, Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, a few years ago, but it didn't happen for some reason.
 

6. Eternals -  $402 Million

3d-UBy-Tea97-X3-Xzzn-N8-ZPFX9c7-J7

Another pandemic release, Eternals also underperformed but might have always faced its fair share of struggles at the box office. After all, it holds the dubious honour of being Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie! Still, we'd argue critics didn't give this one a fair shake. 

Perhaps expectations were too high. After all, between the cast and Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao being at the helm, the expectation had been that the MCU might have its first award-worthy movie. It wasn't perfect, sure, but these characters don't deserve to be forgotten. 
 

5. Black Widow - $379 Million

6azp-BJGc-Lx9-SKif8h9-VMnfl-Bfa

Our third and final pandemic-era movie, Black Widow massively overperformed despite being released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+'s short-lived Premier Access service. In fact, all things considered, we'd go so far as to say this was a "hit."

The movie itself was pretty good, even if it didn't tell the Natasha Romanoff story most fans wanted. It did give us Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, though, and she was worth the price of admission alone. Whether we'll get a Black Widow sequel is hard to say at this point. 
 

4. Captain America: Brave New World - $370 Million

jh-L4e-Tpcco-ZSVehhc-R8-DKLSBHZy

Captain America: Brave New World's box office run isn't quite done yet, and when that time comes, it might move up a couple of spaces on this list (likely between Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Unfortunately, it will still likely be deemed a flop. 

Extensive reshoots changing everything from the Serpent Society to The Leader's appearance sent the budget rocketing to upwards of $300 million. That means Marvel Studios won't even break even and this wasn't a strong start for Sam Wilson as Captain America. 
 

3. Captain America: The First Avenger - $370 Million

y-Fu-Kv-T4-Vm3s-KHd-FY4e-G6-I4ld-Ann

Another early MCU movie, Captain America: The First Avenger was perhaps Marvel Studios' biggest risk following Iron Man's success. Heck, there was talk of removing "Captain America" from the title in some countries; that was the level of uncertainty which surrounded this film.

Ultimately, this proved to be a modest hit and was an effective introduction for the Star Spangled Avenger. It holds up really well and might be one of the most underrated gems on this list. The First Avenger deserved to make more but its sequels obviously saw to that. 
 

2. The Incredible Hulk - $264 Million

xf-Bn-Q4mgf1j-YZssc-JGJjr6ce0-Ar

The Marvel Cinematic Universe launched in 2008 with Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk. The latter was seen as a safe bet given the Jade Giant's supposed popularity but didn't receive the same rave reviews as the Armoured Avenger's movie or anywhere close to its box office takings.

The Incredible Hulk was plagued by issues behind the scenes and, while it didn't necessarily come close to derailing the MCU, it might have done had Iron Man not soared. Marvel Studios has attempted to revisit this movie with mixed success (see: Captain America: Brave New World).
 

1. The Marvels - $206 Million 

cri-Prxk-Tgg-Cra1jch49jsi-Se-Xo1

It's still a little hard to believe that The Marvels flopped as badly as this in 2023. Captain Marvel had grossed over $1.1 billion four years earlier and Ms. Marvel and WandaVision received rave reviews. So, where did it all go wrong for this team-up project?

Well, the marketing campaign sucked and it felt a lot like a TV movie. It also relied perhaps a little too heavily on people being up to date with those Disney+ TV shows and, overall, was something of a misfire. Did it deserve better? it's honestly hard to say, even now. 
 

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/11/2025, 12:13 PM
Marvel is dead blah blah blah (D&W just made a billion last summer)
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/11/2025, 12:16 PM
Damn I thought Shang-Chi did better
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/11/2025, 12:20 PM
@narrow290 - covid baby
ptick
ptick - 3/11/2025, 12:24 PM
@narrow290 - considering that it was the first MCU movie released solely in theaters after Covid (BW was also on on-demand on D+), was about a relatively unknown character who hadn't even been referenced in the MCU yet played by a guy "famous" for a comedy, and did not benefit from any A-list character cameos, it did pretty great! Eternals, with a massive cast with some really well-known actors and an Oscar-winning director, came out next and made *less* money.

Shang-Chi has actually been one of Marvel's biggest success stories in Phases 4 or 5, IMHO, all things considered.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/11/2025, 12:17 PM
Oh boy! It's another copy and paste list article from Josh!
Whooooooooohooooooooooooooo!!!

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/11/2025, 12:18 PM
So what you’re saying is Low Grossing doesn’t = Bad movie.
Gotchya.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/11/2025, 12:18 PM
"So, where did it all go wrong for this team-up project?"

It was a bad movie, simple. Went into it hoping for at least a decent popcorn switch-your-brain-off type movie but it was just poor.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/11/2025, 12:21 PM
206 million?

I mean the movie was bad but...

User Comment Image

Can't believe an MCU movie failed that hard.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 3/11/2025, 12:24 PM
Marvel needs to learn to lock the creative direction down, before the shooting starts and keep the budgets manageable. Most of their post-Endgame underperformers would have been decent hits, if they had cost 100-150M instead of 300M or over.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 12:32 PM
@FinnishDude - I mean for most of these , the budgets didn’t seem that high and we didn’t hear about any big creative changes

I do agree with about them locking down the creative direction for the most part (things always change when you’re filming)

I also do need keep their costs down of which the pandemic didn’t help some of these aswell as the reshoots for BNW.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/11/2025, 12:29 PM

"It's still a little hard to believe that The Marvels flopped as badly as this in 2023. Captain Marvel had grossed over $1.1 billion four years earlier and Ms. Marvel and WandaVision received rave reviews. So, where did it all go wrong for this team-up project?

Well, the marketing campaign sucked and it felt a lot like a TV movie. It also relied perhaps a little too heavily on people being up to date with those Disney+ TV shows and, overall, was something of a misfire. Did it deserve better? it's honestly hard to say, even now."

Are you fricking kidding???? This movie was HORRIBLE, easily the worst MCU movie. Some few people still say it wasn't that bad. They are wrong. It is far far worse than just bad. Terrible unwatchable movie.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/11/2025, 12:30 PM
Quantumania is easily my least favorite on this list. They fumbled the ball so badly between the directing, writing, and effects that it was just a huge miss. It should've been an epic introduction to Kang and a new phase but instead it was just bland and disappointing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 12:41 PM
It sucks to see BNW underperform at the B.O but oh well , hope it does better on streaming…

I think FF: First Steps might do well but I worry for Thunderbolts though we’ll see.
Matador
Matador - 3/11/2025, 1:00 PM
@JoshWilding - Never change buddy, now do DC: 10 Lowest-Grossing DCU Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/11/2025, 1:01 PM
A better comparison would be just post Endgame movies. Those early Marvel releases have to be injusted for inflation making phase 4/5 a lot worse than this list implies.

View Recorder