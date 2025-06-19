Marvel Studios Has Scrapped Its ASSEMBLED Documentaries For MCU Movies And TV Shows

Marvel Studios: Assembled is a series of documentaries produced for Disney+ that have taken fans behind the scenes of the Multiverse Saga's movies and TV shows.

First announced in 2021, the first of them premiered in March of that year with "The Making of WandaVision."

Documentaries for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki season 1, Black Widow, What If...?, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hawkeye, Eternals, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all followed in Phase 4.

For Phase 5, we've had Assembled specials for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, Echo, The Marvels, X-Men '97, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Agatha All Along.

Many fans have questioned why the likes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, and Thunderbolts* haven't received documentaries, and it now appears as if they never will.

TV Line's Matt Webb Mitovich was asked about the show's future and revealed, "I love me a Marvel Studios: Assembled episode, too; alas, I’m hearing that there are no new episodes of the Disney+ franchise planned at this time."

That doesn't matter too much for the MCU's movies as they'll still get making-of featurettes on their respective Blu-ray releases. However, for Daredevil: Born Again and other Disney+ series, it means fans won't get those behind-the-scenes insights.

As disappointing as that may be, the Man Without Fear underwent an extensive creative overhaul, meaning it would have been very difficult to combine the pre-overhaul BTS footage with what followed (the pilot was completely reshot, and the series got new penultimate and finale episodes).

Throw in Captain America: Brave New World's extensive reshoots, and Marvel Studios might be relieved to no longer have the pressure of producing these specials.

Are you disappointed that there will be no more Marvel Studios: Assembled episodes?