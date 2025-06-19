Marvel Studios Has Scrapped Its ASSEMBLED Documentaries For MCU Movies And TV Shows

The writing has been on the wall for a while, but it's now been revealed that Marvel has pulled the plug on its Assembled series of documentaries, taking fans behind the scenes of MCU movies and TV shows.

By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: TV Line

Marvel Studios: Assembled is a series of documentaries produced for Disney+ that have taken fans behind the scenes of the Multiverse Saga's movies and TV shows. 

First announced in 2021, the first of them premiered in March of that year with "The Making of WandaVision."

Documentaries for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki season 1, Black Widow, What If...?Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hawkeye, Eternals, Moon KnightDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessMs. Marvel, Thor: Love and ThunderShe-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all followed in Phase 4.

For Phase 5, we've had Assembled specials for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, EchoThe MarvelsX-Men '97Deadpool & Wolverine, and Agatha All Along

Many fans have questioned why the likes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, and Thunderbolts* haven't received documentaries, and it now appears as if they never will. 

TV Line's Matt Webb Mitovich was asked about the show's future and revealed, "I love me a Marvel Studios: Assembled episode, too; alas, I’m hearing that there are no new episodes of the Disney+ franchise planned at this time."

That doesn't matter too much for the MCU's movies as they'll still get making-of featurettes on their respective Blu-ray releases. However, for Daredevil: Born Again and other Disney+ series, it means fans won't get those behind-the-scenes insights. 

As disappointing as that may be, the Man Without Fear underwent an extensive creative overhaul, meaning it would have been very difficult to combine the pre-overhaul BTS footage with what followed (the pilot was completely reshot, and the series got new penultimate and finale episodes).

Throw in Captain America: Brave New World's extensive reshoots, and Marvel Studios might be relieved to no longer have the pressure of producing these specials. 

Are you disappointed that there will be no more Marvel Studios: Assembled episodes?

OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/19/2025, 5:02 AM
1st good decision for a while. It's a start at least.
Make.Mine.Marvel
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/19/2025, 5:24 AM
Good. Less content. More stories please.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 5:27 AM
I'm actually disappointed in that, but good to see they'll still be on DVD/Blu Rays special features.

I'm guessing this is just a cost saving measure...still less content for D+ though...i see a merger on the horizon.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 5:32 AM
Lolz, i never bothered watching these. They are just churning out useless content.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/19/2025, 5:42 AM
For people to care about the making off of something, that something needs to be good in the first place, so they should focus on the quality of their movies/shows.

