Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For 2027, Removes One From 2026, And Leaves BLADE Scheduled For 2025

Disney has just updated its release calendar and there are some big changes to Marvel Studios' slate.

As expected, Avengers: Doomsday has replaced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 1, 2026; there's no mention of Avengers: Secret Wars, presumably because Marvel Studios is being cautious about making promises it can't keep (its 2027 slate also hasn't been confirmed yet but a May 2027 debut was promised last weekend).

Remember, at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, we learned of plans to release both Avengers movies...next year! The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*' titles have also been updated after previously being announced as The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts.

Marvel Studios has dropped a previously scheduled July 24, 2026 movie, confirming Disney CEO Bob Iger wasn't kidding when he said the studio would be limited to only two or three movies a year moving forward.

As well as Avengers: Doomsday, 2026 will see MCU movies released on February 13, 2026 and November 6, 2026.

The biggest shocker is that Blade remains dated for November 7, 2025. We'll see if that sticks seeing as it still has no writer or director and wasn't mentioned at Comic-Con by Kevin Feige last weekend.

Finally, there's still no indication of when we'll see Spider-Man 4; however, Sony Pictures would make that announcement despite the studio's continued collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Here's the full Disney slate: