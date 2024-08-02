Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For 2027, Removes One From 2026, And Leaves BLADE Scheduled For 2025

Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For 2027, Removes One From 2026, And Leaves BLADE Scheduled For 2025

Disney has updated its theatrical slate and, while Marvel Studios has lost a 2026 movie, there's plenty of other news to sink your teeth into including plans for Blade to still be released next year...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Disney has just updated its release calendar and there are some big changes to Marvel Studios' slate. 

As expected, Avengers: Doomsday has replaced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 1, 2026; there's no mention of Avengers: Secret Wars, presumably because Marvel Studios is being cautious about making promises it can't keep (its 2027 slate also hasn't been confirmed yet but a May 2027 debut was promised last weekend). 

Remember, at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, we learned of plans to release both Avengers movies...next year! The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*' titles have also been updated after previously being announced as The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts.

Marvel Studios has dropped a previously scheduled July 24, 2026 movie, confirming Disney CEO Bob Iger wasn't kidding when he said the studio would be limited to only two or three movies a year moving forward. 

As well as Avengers: Doomsday, 2026 will see MCU movies released on February 13, 2026 and November 6, 2026. 

The biggest shocker is that Blade remains dated for November 7, 2025. We'll see if that sticks seeing as it still has no writer or director and wasn't mentioned at Comic-Con by Kevin Feige last weekend.

Finally, there's still no indication of when we'll see Spider-Man 4; however, Sony Pictures would make that announcement despite the studio's continued collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Here's the full Disney slate:

  • "A REAL PAIN" (Searchlight) previously dated on 10/18/24 moves to 11/1/24 (Limited)
  • "THUNDERBOLTS*" is the updated title of "THUNDERBOLTS" dated on 5/2/25
  • UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 3/7/25 is removed from schedule
  • "THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS" is the updated title of "THE FANTASTIC FOUR" dated on 7/25/25
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/8/25
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/12/25
  • "AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY" is the updated title of "AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY dated on 5/1/26
  • UNTITLED MARVEL previously dated on 7/24/26 is removed from schedule
  • UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 8/14/26 moves to 8/7/26
  • UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 9/18/26 moves to 9/11/26
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 2/12/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 3/5/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 4/2/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 5/28/27
  • UNTITLED PIXAR is now dated on 6/18/27
  • UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 7/23/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/6/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/17/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 10/8/27
  • UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 11/5/27
  • UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION is now dated on 11/24/27
BORDERLANDS Star Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel's Current Saga Is Bad At Comic-Con
Related:

BORDERLANDS Star Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel's Current Saga Is "Bad" At Comic-Con
SDCC '24: Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation LIVE Blog - AVENGERS 5 & 6, FANTASTIC FOUR, THUNDERBOLTS & More!
Recommended For You:

SDCC '24: Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation LIVE Blog - AVENGERS 5 & 6, FANTASTIC FOUR, THUNDERBOLTS & More!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/2/2024, 2:40 PM
July 2027 is going to be X-men. First thing after Secret wars.
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/2/2024, 2:42 PM
I'd rather just watch Wesley's cameo over and over again, thank for thinking of us though.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/2/2024, 2:45 PM
@Batmangina - Im excited for ali, he's worthy succesesor. WOnt lie Wesley could do another film if he wanted.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/2/2024, 2:43 PM
Wouldn't be surprised if Blade ends up taking the February 2026 spot and Spider-Man 4 is released that July instead of the Marvel movie.

Guess that also means no Armor Wars or Shang-Chi before 2027. Maybe we'll know next week after D23. Seems like a good place to reveal a slate for the remainder of this saga.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 2:47 PM
@bkmeijer1 - apparently D23 will just focus on the tv stuff for now

Seems like Marvel is holding back to committing on renegade dates for films

I honestly thought. We got the slate reveal at SDCC with Cap 4 ,Thunderbolts ,FF and then the 2 Avengers films but Blade still being in play apparently is interesting
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/2/2024, 2:44 PM
I can't wait for the X-Men but i also don't want em to have Dr.Doomlittle's stink, kinda conflicted...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/2/2024, 2:45 PM
Movies I hope happen before Secret wars.
Thor 5
WWH
Shang chi 2
Doctor strange 3
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/2/2024, 2:46 PM
Don't look like Marvel Studios has any plans for a Reboot or Soft Reboot any time soon.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/2/2024, 2:47 PM
Wouldn't be surprised if Blade gets cancelled and they introduce him in Midnight Suns
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/2/2024, 2:48 PM
get welsey back. no one gives a sh1t about the new guy.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/2/2024, 2:50 PM
One and only blade. Snipes!
All I want him to say, 'You don't know who you are fu@king with!'
And I can rest.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/2/2024, 2:51 PM
Am I missing something? I don't see Blade on that schedule at all. It skips from UNTITLED DISNEY on 9/12/25 to "AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY" on 5/1/26. I'd check the source link to, but, hrm, seems that someone forgot to link to their source again. tsk tsk tsk.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder