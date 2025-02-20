New Details On NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY And TERROR INC. - Which Were Seemingly Further Along Than We Realized

We got the disappointing news that Marvel Studios has decided to hit pause on three prospective Disney+ shows earlier today, and based on these new details, Nova, Terror Inc. and Strange Academy may have been a little further into development than we've previously been led to believe.

According to Deadline, none of the above projects had actually been given the green light, and "may still come to fruition at some point." Marvel is said to have "shifted its priorities," and Daniel Richtman believes this change in direction involves holding off "until they see a pilot they’re satisfied with. They also want to focus on grounded, and cheaper shows."

The reliable scooper has also shared what he's heard about all three projects, and it makes for very interesting reading.

Nova, which had Ed Bernero on board to direct, would have followed Richard Rider in the aftermath of Thanos decimation of Xandar - but Sam Alexander was also going to feature.

"The story thrust Rider into the role of rebuilding the Nova Corps, just as Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave were invading, threatening to take over the universe. Rider would lead a squad of fellow Novas, including Sam Alexander and a handful of original characters in their 20s. The team behind the show had their sights set on a major name like Austin Butler for Rider. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were slated to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

As for Strange Academy, the pilot was reportedly going to be helmed by Amy Rardin (Echo), and would have focused on Wong (Benedict Wong) as the headmaster of a wizarding school in New Orleans. Regan Aliyah was also going to feature as Zelma Stanton.

"The show would have centered on his efforts to train a new generation of sorcerers, including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah). It was described as Marvel’s answer to Harry Potter and Wednesday.

Finally, Terror Inc., reportedly had Peter Cameron (Carnival Row, WandaVision) on board to direct, and it sounded pretty out there!

"Like the comic it's based on, the series would have followed Terror, an immortal antihero who gains abilities by grafting the limbs of others onto himself. It was pitched as a full-on horror show for mature audiences. Word is, Terror was also slated to join the Midnight Sons film when that was in development.

We only recently heard that Strange Academy was in the works, and there hadn't been anything too solid on Terror Inc., but the fact that Nova is now on the back-burner is sure to be met with a lot of disappointment.

For what it's worth, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider is confident that Nova will still move forward at some point, but isn't sure about the fate of the other shows.