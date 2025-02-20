New Details On NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY And TERROR INC. - Which Were Seemingly Further Along Than We Realized

New Details On NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY And TERROR INC. - Which Were Seemingly Further Along Than We Realized

Earlier today, we got word that Marvel Studios has paused development on three planned Disney+ shows, and it sounds like Nova, Strange Academy and Terror Inc. were further along than we thought...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2025 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We got the disappointing news that Marvel Studios has decided to hit pause on three prospective Disney+ shows earlier today, and based on these new details, Nova, Terror Inc. and Strange Academy may have been a little further into development than we've previously been led to believe.

According to Deadline, none of the above projects had actually been given the green light, and "may still come to fruition at some point." Marvel is said to have "shifted its priorities," and Daniel Richtman believes this change in direction involves holding off "until they see a pilot they’re satisfied with. They also want to focus on grounded, and cheaper shows."

The reliable scooper has also shared what he's heard about all three projects, and it makes for very interesting reading.

Nova, which had Ed Bernero on board to direct, would have followed Richard Rider in the aftermath of Thanos decimation of Xandar - but Sam Alexander was also going to feature.

"The story thrust Rider into the role of rebuilding the Nova Corps, just as Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave were invading, threatening to take over the universe. Rider would lead a squad of fellow Novas, including Sam Alexander and a handful of original characters in their 20s. The team behind the show had their sights set on a major name like Austin Butler for Rider. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were slated to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

As for Strange Academy, the pilot was reportedly going to be helmed by Amy Rardin (Echo), and would have focused on Wong (Benedict Wong) as the headmaster of a wizarding school in New Orleans. Regan Aliyah was also going to feature as Zelma Stanton.

"The show would have centered on his efforts to train a new generation of sorcerers, including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah). It was described as Marvel’s answer to Harry Potter and Wednesday.

Finally, Terror Inc., reportedly had Peter Cameron (Carnival Row, WandaVision) on board to direct, and it sounded pretty out there!

"Like the comic it's based on, the series would have followed Terror, an immortal antihero who gains abilities by grafting the limbs of others onto himself. It was pitched as a full-on horror show for mature audiences. Word is, Terror was also slated to join the Midnight Sons film when that was in development.

We only recently heard that Strange Academy was in the works, and there hadn't been anything too solid on Terror Inc., but the fact that Nova is now on the back-burner is sure to be met with a lot of disappointment.

For what it's worth, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider is confident that Nova will still move forward at some point, but isn't sure about the fate of the other shows.

Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows
Related:

Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows
RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A Major Marvel Cinematic Universe Role
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 6:01 PM
MCU reboot, here we come.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 2/20/2025, 7:02 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yep. "Grounded" and "cheaper". 🫤
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/20/2025, 6:06 PM
The only problem is that none of this sounds remotely good at all
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 6:08 PM
Strange Academy and Terror Inc., what is wrong with the loonies at Disney?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/20/2025, 6:09 PM
Hmmm...All of this actually sounds fresh and different as hell. I kind of like it.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/20/2025, 7:17 PM
@BlackStar25 - I find it funny how you and @JFerguson have exactly opposite opinions on this 🤭
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 6:14 PM
There's a finite amount of time, energy, and resources.

We don't need Strange Academy or Terror Inc.

We need an MCU reboot, where the first movie has Tony, Steve, Bruce, Thor, Hank, and Janet already on the Avengers.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/20/2025, 6:25 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - This I agree with
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/20/2025, 6:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You just want what you've already seen? Where's the fun in that
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 6:46 PM
@UncleHarm1 - We never saw Hank and Janet on the Avengers.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/20/2025, 6:50 PM
@ObserverIO - No, we saw them in other movies though. You want them to reboot the MCU just to see young Antmam and Wasp on the team?? Or you want it to be a period piece? Does anyone care about the Ant family enough to justify that
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/20/2025, 6:51 PM
@ObserverIO - There's a finite amount of time, energy, and resources lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 6:53 PM
@UncleHarm1 - How about Hank, Jan, the Fantastic Four, X-Men and everybody else being alongside Steve, Tony, Bruce and Thor. Like the real Marvel universe.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/20/2025, 6:58 PM
@ObserverIO - That would be cool, but that's not what the MAGA dingdong said. Strange Academy and Terror Inc are at least new ideas. Ants will not save the MCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/20/2025, 6:15 PM
Ahnilation should be an Avengers level movie , whit Nova , the Guardians and Quasar as the protagonists and this time the Avengers as the passengers, not a glorified CW level tier series .
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/20/2025, 6:43 PM
@Malatrova15 - You failed to mention Johnathan Majors, Hunter, or Pablo Lyle here.
I'm gonna have to give you a thumb's down.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/20/2025, 6:19 PM
Nova seems like a no brainer if you want another cosmic franchise to make famous like Gunn did with GOTG 🤷🏾‍♂️
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/20/2025, 6:28 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Gunn turned the Nova core into a bunch of glorified mall cops.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/20/2025, 6:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Facts.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/20/2025, 6:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, but I'm hoping if they ever make a Nova project they'll just ignore that take on the characters and align it more with the comics.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 6:22 PM
disney should give the marvel rights back to the syder cut
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/20/2025, 6:36 PM
I don't know how you bring Butler to the MCU as anyone other than Gambit. I think Nova will be the face of the cosmic side after SW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 7:10 PM
@MCUKnight11 - He’s perfect as Gambit…

User Comment Image

However wouldn’t mind him as Nova if he’s interested
Scarilian
Scarilian - 2/20/2025, 6:44 PM
We are definitely heading for a full reboot, likely with them even more solidly focused on that now that Captain America 4 has performed worse than Ant-Man 3.

If/when Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four perform poorly we could even see the decision made to delay or even scrap plans for one of the Avengers movies. After all, if they release Avengers Doomsday in 2026 following the failures of a majority of Phase 4/5... will it even have enough of an audience? The last thing they want is for an Avengers movie to perform poorly among fans or critics, even a profitable Avengers movie with negative word of mouth would cause significant brand damage.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/20/2025, 7:13 PM
@Scarilian - you live in a different reality than most
Order66
Order66 - 2/20/2025, 6:45 PM
Nova needs to be made. They should have kept that as a movie.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 2/20/2025, 6:49 PM
That sounds like a great idea for Nova but just realistically seems like it needs to be a movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 7:11 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - yeah

In an ideal world we could get a tv show with the budget of a film but sadly , this required premise does seem to require space battles & such which would seem moreso possible in a movie then tv

Maybe they are reworking it into a film or perhaps creating a new plot that might better fit the constraints of tv?.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 2/20/2025, 7:04 PM
"...focus on grounded, and cheaper shows."

No way does a space-opera ushering in the next MCU universal "Big Bad" fit that description. 🫤
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 7:09 PM
I mean , it seemed obvious that the reason they have paused development on all 3 was due to not being satisfied with the direction they were going but if true that they are also right now looking for cheaper & grounded shows then that’s good news for the street level side…

If they are going to do a version of the Devils Reign story then it makes sense to build up that corner of the MCU more , plus to me that side has always been the heart of the Marvel universe anyway.

User Comment Image

I’m not sure which scooper it was but didn’t they say Strange Academy would be animated because I guess that was false since it seems like it would have been live action.

Anyway if true then the plot details for all 3 do sound really cool but oh well.
rychlec
rychlec - 2/20/2025, 7:14 PM
Never a big NOVA fan, actually. All in on Annihilus though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder