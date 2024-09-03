NOVA Disney+ Series Described As "Ensemble Piece" With "Shades Of TREK And BATTLESTAR"

We first got confirmation that Marvel Studios was planning to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

Now, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has confirmed that Nova is indeed heading to the small screen, and shared some intriguing updates on the studio's plans for the space-faring hero... or should that be heroes?

While speaking to the Phase Zero podcast, Winderbaum describes the Nova series as an "amazing ensemble piece," possibly indicating that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

The Nova Corps were introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Previous rumors have claimed that Ryan Gosling (Barbie, Blade Runner 2049) might be up for the lead role in Nova (he is believed to have had discussions with Feige about potentially boarding the MCU, but a Disney+ series might be a stretch), and we've also heard that a "young lead" is being sought. If accurate, this would further suggest that both Rider and Alexander will appear.

What do you make of these updates? Are you glad that Nova is going to be a Disney+ series, or would you prefer to see the character take flight on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section down below.