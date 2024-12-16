NOVA Disney+ Series Enlists CRIMINAL MINDS' Ed Bernero As Writer And Showrunner

Following yesterday's rumor that Fantastic Four foe Annihilus will serve as the main villain for Marvel Studios' Nova series, the project has enlisted a new writer and showrunner.

First reported by Jeff Sneider and later confirmed by Deadline, Ed Bernero (Criminal Minds) has boarded the series as showrunner and writer, replacing Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada.

The trade also confirms that Nova will focus on the original version of the space-faring hero, Richard Rider, although that doesn't mean Sam Alexander won't also feature. Previous rumors have claimed that Rider will be joined by a number of other characters (presumably members of the Nova Corps).

Bernero served as executive producer and showrunner of classic CBS’ drama series Criminal Minds, and also co-created and executive produced spin-off Suspect Behaviour. He previously co-created and executive produced NBC’s Third Watch, and also created and executive produced crime drama series Crossing Lines.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Richard Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum described the series as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Rider and Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

What do you make of this news? What do you hope to see from a Nova series? Let us know in the comments section down below.