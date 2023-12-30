POLL: What Was The Best Comic Book Movie Released In 2023?

2023 has been a busy year for comic book movies, and it's now time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to cast your votes and choose which of them you think was best! Chime in with your thoughts here...

It's been quite the year for comic book movies. Last December, we were all excited about getting a whopping 7 live-action Marvel and DC titles, with three from the MCU and four from the DCEU (at this point in 2022, DC Studios had yet to announce the DCU plans which would make the latter movies irrelevant). 

As if all that wasn't exciting enough, the long-awaited Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel was only six months away and, six months on, there are rumblings Across the Spider-Verse will receive a "Best Picture" nomination at next year's Academy Awards. 

Unfortunately, those live-action efforts have largely underwhelmed. 

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was meant to start Phase 5 off with a bang and instead highlighted why The Volume should only be used sparingly in a movie (Kang the Conqueror's defeat was another major misstep). Then, Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed to live up to its predecessor and proved to be somehow even worse than last October's Black Adam

On the plus side, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a beautiful end to James Gunn's trilogy and stands out as one of Marvel Studios' best movies. 

It was all downhill from there, though, as The Flash was nothing if not divisive and far from the "greatest superhero movie ever made." Abysmal VFX, a messy story, and those weird cameos - not to mention that bizarre reshot ending with George Clooney - all doomed an already troubled project thanks to its lead star. 

Blue Beetle was a hit with critics and fans but failed to make an impact at the box office as moviegoers grew wary of the DC brand. 

The biggest shocker of the year, however, might have been The Marvels. A sequel to the $1 billion 2018 blockbuster Captain Marvel, it's now Marvel Studios' biggest box office flop and no one can quite figure out what went wrong! It wasn't a critical disaster like the Ant-Man threequel but it did struggle to strike a chord with fans. 

Finally, there's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. That too is the sequel to a movie which grossed over $1 billion before the pandemic but it's been slated by critics and similarly struggled to find a sizeable audience.

So, as 2023 winds down, we want you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to chime in and cast your votes to pick what you believe was the best comic book movie of the year. Something tells us these results will be very interesting...

ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:08 PM
Across The Spider-verse. No contest. Best movie of the year, let alone cbm of the year.

GOTGV3 was pretty good. The rest were kinda weak sauce, gotta admit.
bobevanz - 12/30/2023, 12:14 PM
@ObserverIO - best cbm, best movie? Not even close
ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:19 PM
@bobevanz - I'm guessing you preferred Barbenheimer for Best movie? Or Poor Things maybe?
Dotanuki - 12/30/2023, 12:23 PM
@ObserverIO - Barbie and Poor Things were both fantastic. Did they bother you?
ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:32 PM
@Dotanuki - No loved them both. Two of the best films of the year, imo. Just thought ATSV was even better.
Humperdink - 12/30/2023, 12:42 PM
@bobevanz -

best cbm, best movie? Not even close


CBM of the year? Yes. Definitely, going on critical and audience reception alone. Both were in a agreement about Spider-verse if we're using that as a measurement.

GTOG 3 is a close 2nd. Not that you're not entitled to your opinion of course but that's the general consensus for 2023 and I'm pretty sure the votes will bear that out too.
Humperdink - 12/30/2023, 12:44 PM
@ObserverIO - To be fair, it's been a weak year of CBMs but Spider-verse has been consistently good so far so even with a year of great CBMs I'd be surprised if Spider-verse wasn't still top of the list.
ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:59 PM
@Humperdink - It's completely at the pinnacle, cbm-wise and as far as cinema in general goes, it's the avante garde.

Everything else, while good, isn't really pushing the art-form forward in the same way. Not even the Nolans and the Gerwigs and the Todd Hayeses. Scorsese's just doing his morning stretches with Killers of the Flower Moon. All the good stuff by the current masters somehow seems stale compared to the collective collaborative artistry of everyone involved in Spider-verse.

It's truly what cinema is alll about. That passion and energy, it makes cinema feel new.
Nightwing1015 - 12/30/2023, 12:11 PM
Depends if we mean "objective" best vs most enjoyed. The "objective" best is Spider-Verse hands down but I personally enjoyed Flash more in the theatre.
worcestershire - 12/30/2023, 12:23 PM
Now this is an article.

No not the one we’re on, the following one:

https://screenrant.com/dcu-movies-shows-announcements-2024-prediction/
Th3Batman - 12/30/2023, 12:16 PM
What a shitty year it's been for the genre. Out of the 8 movies we got, only 2 of them, 25%, were worth anything.
bobevanz - 12/30/2023, 12:16 PM
ATSV by far, everything else I have no desire to rewatch. Guardians 3 was a great origin for Rocket, but a terrible send off for the team. Blue Beetle would have been great if it came out 10 years ago. Now do one for best movie of the year, if you actually watch things other than cbm's
bobevanz - 12/30/2023, 12:25 PM
My top 10 (not Including a couple since they aren't in my area til 2024)
1. Oppenheimer
2. The Holdovers
3. Killers of The Flower Moon
4. Dream Scenario
5. Poor Things
6. Past Lives
7. Anatomy of A Fall
8. Godzilla Minus One
9. May December
10. Maestro
Haven't seen The Iron Claw, Zone of Interest, The Color Purple, American Fiction. Saltburn was overrated af. Maybe I'll do 20 once I see the rest
worcestershire - 12/30/2023, 12:25 PM
@bobevanz - across the spider verse is the best. Anyone voting any other film is either in denial or a troll. That’s just my opinion
ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:35 PM
@bobevanz - Damn good list. I'd take a couple out that I thought were overrated and put ATSV at the top, but all in all, you got good taste, my man.
mountainman - 12/30/2023, 12:52 PM
@worcestershire - Opinions are interesting aren’t they?

I liked GOTG3 > ATSV.

GOTG3 had a better villain. It had more heart. Better character growth. And less “look at me multiverse” cameos.

Spider verse was good. Not as good as the first. Maybe I’ll even like it more once I see the third one. But it wasn’t the best CBM this year.
marvel72 - 12/30/2023, 1:05 PM
@bobevanz - When Evil Lurks was my favourite movie of the year.
worcestershire - 12/30/2023, 1:11 PM
@mountainman - I know, I know. You’re right. I’m just teasing. For me though, it really was my favorite
tmp3 - 12/30/2023, 12:18 PM
ATSV makes every other cbm out rn look like chump change
tmp3 - 12/30/2023, 12:18 PM
Rewatched this for the first time since cinemas now that it’s on netflix - soooo good
MotherGooseUPus - 12/30/2023, 12:33 PM
@tmp3 - couldnt agree more. i also rewatched the other day. i like it more now than when i saw it in theaters... but.. i still like Into the Spiderverse more. However, both are GREAT and i hope the trilogy capper is just as good
Skestra - 12/30/2023, 12:19 PM
But the best comic book movie was the friends we made along the way.
FireandBlood - 12/30/2023, 12:19 PM
Across the Spider-Verse and it’s not even up for debate
mountainman - 12/30/2023, 12:53 PM
@FireandBlood - GOTG3 and it isn’t even up for debate. The superior movie doesn’t require variant cameos during 25% of the runtime to dangle pretty colors in front of its audience. Nobody cares about T-Rex Spiderman or Kitty Spiderman or the other 1000 random member berry cameo variants.
marvel72 - 12/30/2023, 1:07 PM
@FireandBlood - Of course it is up for debate because people have different opinions.
FireandBlood - 12/30/2023, 1:16 PM
@mountainman - The only nobody you’re referring to is yourself. While everybody has already forgot about Vol. 3, ATSV is about to spend the next few months sweeping award ceremonies.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/30/2023, 12:24 PM
the best spider man film ever produced and the quintessential spider man story for the ages/new generation 💯
lazlodaytona - 12/30/2023, 12:26 PM
Blue Beatle to me.
Then Spidey
Flash,
and....the rest I don't give a rip
DrReedRichards - 12/30/2023, 12:34 PM
WhatIfRickJames - 12/30/2023, 12:48 PM
@DrReedRichards - literally a comic book movie yet not on the list.
marvel72 - 12/30/2023, 12:59 PM
@DrReedRichards - I didn't know that was a comic book movie, I think that might be the best.
EZBeast - 12/30/2023, 1:12 PM
@DrReedRichards - was it that good!? I've heard mostly mixed stuff from my friends
marvel72 - 12/30/2023, 1:16 PM
@EZBeast - I thought it was good,decent story, well acted and some good fight scenes.
MotherGooseUPus - 12/30/2023, 12:35 PM
dracula - 12/30/2023, 12:39 PM
Guardians 3
WhatIfRickJames - 12/30/2023, 12:51 PM
I would vote for Madame Web but it’s going to be 2024 when he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died
WhatIfRickJames - 12/30/2023, 12:52 PM
Also voted for Aquaman because I hate these [frick]ing polls
Batman91 - 12/30/2023, 12:58 PM
You forgot to include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
MrDandy - 12/30/2023, 1:00 PM
Sad to say that Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians 3 were the only two CBMs I liked this year. And Spider-Verse was far ahead of anything imo.
MyCoolYoung - 12/30/2023, 1:00 PM
I'm not gon lie, I don't know why the spider verse movies are held in the upper echelon like this lol they were good, don't get me wrong, but I don't know I think they're overhyped

Guardians 3
Spider verse
The marvels
The flash
Antman
Blue beetle
Shazam

Haven't seen aquaman
1 2

