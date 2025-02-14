RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Role In The MCU

Marvel Studios has added many A-Listers to the MCU during the Multiverse Saga, though several of them - Harry Styles, Charlize Theron, and Brett Goldstein for example - have only been utilised in yet-to-be-resolved post-credits scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature countless familiar faces. However, there are also likely to be some huge new additions to the MCU (and that list of newcomers will only grow with the release of Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot).

Today, @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "Jennifer Lopez is being considered for a major Marvel role." The scooper doesn't share any further details but there are plenty of exciting possibilities.

Lopez, also known as J.Lo, is considered one of the most influential Latin entertainers ever. She's been credited with breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood and helping propel the Latin pop movement in music with over 80 million records sold.

The singer has produced and starred in a long list of film and television projects, including Jersey Girl, Atlas, Unstoppable, and How I Met Your Mother.

Lopez has never really shared an opinion on Marvel but was once quoted as saying, "First of all, it’s hard to make a movie, period. It has to be a Marvel comic or some crazy franchise thing but the smaller movies about humanity and people and life and struggles, you don’t get that as much unless you do that for nothing and there’s no budget."

Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Finn has often shared insights into what she looks for from actors auditioning to join the MCU, offering an idea of what someone like J.Lo might experience.

