RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Role In The MCU

RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A &quot;Major&quot; Role In The MCU

Jennifer Lopez counts everything from romantic comedies to action movies among her on-screen credits but could the Marvel Cinematic Universe be next for the singer and actor? Find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Marvel Studios has added many A-Listers to the MCU during the Multiverse Saga, though several of them - Harry Styles, Charlize Theron, and Brett Goldstein for example - have only been utilised in yet-to-be-resolved post-credits scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature countless familiar faces. However, there are also likely to be some huge new additions to the MCU (and that list of newcomers will only grow with the release of Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot).

Today, @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "Jennifer Lopez is being considered for a major Marvel role." The scooper doesn't share any further details but there are plenty of exciting possibilities. 

Lopez, also known as J.Lo, is considered one of the most influential Latin entertainers ever. She's been credited with breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood and helping propel the Latin pop movement in music with over 80 million records sold.

The singer has produced and starred in a long list of film and television projects, including Jersey Girl, AtlasUnstoppable, and How I Met Your Mother.

Lopez has never really shared an opinion on Marvel but was once quoted as saying, "First of all, it’s hard to make a movie, period. It has to be a Marvel comic or some crazy franchise thing but the smaller movies about humanity and people and life and struggles, you don’t get that as much unless you do that for nothing and there’s no budget."

Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Finn has often shared insights into what she looks for from actors auditioning to join the MCU, offering an idea of what someone like J.Lo might experience.

"A question we ask a lot is, 'Did you accomplish what you came in here wanting to do today? Do you feel like you did the work that you prepared?' Hopefully, we can honor that. I understand and have an amazing amount of compassion for what actors go through and how hard they work—what it means to them every time they come in for an audition. We want to honor that and let people know that when you’re doing your best work, you never know where that’s going to land you."

"Be prepared. And also, make it your own. There is never a right way to do things. Of course, you want to pay attention to the scene, the character, and whatever notes you have; but beyond that, what takes flight in a room is when actors allow their own inspiration to come into their reading. An actor should always follow their instincts and follow their impulses, because as long as an actor is drawing on their own life experience and connecting with what’s real in them and bringing that to what’s real in the character, it’s going to be unique. It’s going to stand out."

"I think the most important thing is to bring their own original inspiration and creativity to anything they’re doing and to the role. There’s really no way to try to guess what someone’s looking for or to try to figure out how to do it right. There’s no right. There’s only making it your own and bringing it to life."

Who do you think Lopez could play in the MCU? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/14/2025, 8:48 AM
oh CHRIST!!
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/14/2025, 8:56 AM
@harryba11zack - You are to clever commentary what a rape whistle is to music.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/14/2025, 9:05 AM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/14/2025, 9:10 AM
@Lisa89 - @harryba11zack - You two ladies gonna kiss or what? it is Valantine's day after all
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/14/2025, 9:21 AM
@HashTagSwagg - No kiss until they come up with a second comment.
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 2/14/2025, 8:51 AM
Yepp, she's getting desperate...and so is the MCU.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 8:51 AM
Yeah the watergirl
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/14/2025, 8:52 AM
Man . . . I wish they wouldn't. I love our girl, and DEFINITELY like seeing her on camera, but one of the MANY lessons I'd hope Marvel would have learned from The Eternals is that casting an A-lister doesn't guarantee a good performance in the role, a good movie overall, or strong box office returns.

That said, of course I'd be happy to be proven wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 9:04 AM
@Clintthahamster - true but idk if you would go after Jennifer Lopez for that.

Not that she has given good performances before but she’s a more popular singer & performer then actress I feel whose movies tend to usually not perform that well though I could be mistaken.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/14/2025, 8:52 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 8:53 AM
They never cast people who aren't on the up and up, no way in hell. Plus she's like a box office poison
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/14/2025, 8:53 AM
Do not tell me it’s for an older version of Storm
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/14/2025, 8:58 AM
@WakandaTech - I'm hoping Juggernaut.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/14/2025, 8:54 AM
So, given up on actors then ...

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/14/2025, 8:59 AM
Please let it be Juggernaut.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/14/2025, 8:57 AM
Sure, that may as well happen.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/14/2025, 8:59 AM
Hopefully Feige closed down DEI office because if he’s planning to have her play Storm
I will not pay to see X-Men
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/14/2025, 9:00 AM
"insert actor name" is being eyed for huge/minor/significant/major (* delete as appropriate) MCU role
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/14/2025, 9:03 AM
She can’t act tho.



Also what the hell is up with all these rumors?

At this pace they’ll start saying all of Hollywood is rumored to star in the next marvel project and Martin Scorsese is lined up to direct.

Are these scoopers alright ?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/14/2025, 9:03 AM
Captain America
Cleander
Cleander - 2/14/2025, 9:09 AM
Marvel is down BAD if they are actually considering her for any role 🤣🤣🤣🤣
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/14/2025, 9:11 AM
RUMOR: ANY RANDOM CELEBRITY THESE SCOOPERS CAN THINK OF Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Role In The MCU

People cannot buy into this bullshit
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 2/14/2025, 9:13 AM
Ugh. No. It feels like Marvel has increasingly been doing celebrity casting, wanting to get all the big stars into their universe rather than casting their roles based on who best fits the role.They don’t need to do that. Their characters are the draw, not celebrity names.

It kind of feels like this is the 8th season of a hit series that is now resorting to shocking twists and celebrity cameos to keep people interested
Biggums
Biggums - 2/14/2025, 9:13 AM
Yikes!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 9:14 AM
If true then sure , why not?.

If Sarah Finn & co think she would fit whatever role she’s apparently being considered for well then so be it since I trust them in regards to casting.

I could see her playing Rio Morales , Miles mother…

User Comment Image

Thundra

User Comment Image

Selene

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 2/14/2025, 9:22 AM
God I hope not. She was never a good actress then and most certainly not now.

