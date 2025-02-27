RUMOR: Kevin Feige Is Planning To Step Down As Marvel Studios President... But Not Anytime Soon

RUMOR: Kevin Feige Is Planning To Step Down As Marvel Studios President... But Not Anytime Soon

We're hearing that there might be some truth to the rumor that Kevin Feige is planning to retire as President of Marvel Studios, but it probably won't be for a few more years...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

There have been calls for Kevin Feige to step down as President of Marvel Studios for years - even at the height of the MCU's success and popularity - but even some longtime fans of the franchise have now begun to lose faith in Feige's ability to steer the ship.

Feige is still the highest-grossing film producer of all time, and the projects he's been involved with have a combined worldwide box office gross of over $31 billion. However, the last few Marvel Studios movies - Deadpool and Wolverine aside - have underperformed while also earning mostly negative reviews from critics.

After a solid start, Captain America: Brave New World dropped by 68% in its second weekend with $28.3 million from 4,105 North American theaters. The movie is now approaching $300 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and some believe the actual budget would be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots.

Even if this is information is false, the movie may still struggle to make much of a profit by the end of its run, and this has to be viewed as a disappointing result after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine.

It's hard to argue with the perception that the MCU simply isn't the world-conquering franchise it once was, and a lot of people believe it's time for Feige to hang up his spurs and give someone else an opportunity to get things back on track.

Last night, Feige was named as a possible contender to replace Kathleen Kennedy as President of Lucasfilm, and while we're not sure if this is actually on the cards (analysts believe it will probably end up being Dave Filoni), we are hearing that he is planning to step away from Marvel... at some point!

Scooper MTTSH is reporting that Feige is indeed set to retire as Marvel Studios President, but it won't be until after the X-Men reboot is released, which means he will be staying on "top of the mound" for at least another two or three years (it's worth noting that MTTSH reported that Kennedy would be stepping down in 2025 last September).

If accurate, this wouldn't necessarily have anything to do with the current state of the studio. Nobody stays in any position forever, and Feige has been running things at Marvel since 2007.

How would you feel about Kevin Feige handing over the reigns at Marvel Studios? Let us know in the comments section down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

New Details On NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY And TERROR INC. - Which Were Seemingly Further Along Than We Realized
Related:

New Details On NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY And TERROR INC. - Which Were Seemingly Further Along Than We Realized
Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pampero
Pampero - 2/27/2025, 1:01 PM
Feige must go. It's time.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 2/27/2025, 1:01 PM
STOP POSTING MTTSH BULL****
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 2/27/2025, 1:01 PM
He's swapping jobs with Kathleen!!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/27/2025, 1:04 PM
That headline...
User Comment Image

What a bunch of bullshit.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 1:04 PM
He's totally gonna step down someday, but not until someday: A ComicBookMovie Story.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/27/2025, 1:07 PM
@McMurdo - One day I will die. But,today is not that day.

Or IS IT?!?

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/27/2025, 1:05 PM
Goddamn article title, hahahahaha! My jaw dropped after reading the first few words. Then... the end!

Either there's pressure for Feige to step down. Or, he really does want to retire. Either way, many, many, MANY thanks for delivering us some amazing entertainment and cinematic moments.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/27/2025, 1:09 PM
@JayLemle - Yeah,this "article" is somewhat similar to Josh's where he poses a hypothetical question about casting or whatever, to which the answer is always "no", making the article a total nothingburger. Journalism at it's finest! 🤣
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/27/2025, 1:05 PM
The timing of this rumor…lmao
XKnight
XKnight - 2/27/2025, 1:05 PM
MTTSH again is the source??
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 1:06 PM
Should stepped down after Endgame.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/27/2025, 1:08 PM
Kevin Feige Is Planning To Step Down As Marvel Studios President... But Not Anytime Soon...

User Comment Image

Sorry Mark.... it was too easy. ;)
asherman93
asherman93 - 2/27/2025, 1:08 PM
I mean, outside 2023, his tenure at Marvel has been mostly success after success, so it makes sense that he wouldn't necessarily be pressured to leave yet.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/27/2025, 1:09 PM
A person plans to quit their job before they die of old age, get out of town! Who would conceive of something so preposterous!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder