SNOW WHITE And SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Is Reportedly Being Eyed For An MCU Role

Despite delivering impressive performances in movies like West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Rachel Zegler has found herself in the midst of controversy thanks to her role in Snow White.

Her playing the iconic Disney Princess led to the expected racist backlash, though Zegler also upset many fans when she made some choice remarks about the character and her relationship with Prince Charming.

Throw in Disney and filmmaker Marc Webb's decision to modernise certain elements of the Snow White story, and the odds are arguably stacked against the live-action remake.

Now, though, it sounds like Zegler may be planning to rebound with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Marvel Studios wants Rachel Zegler for a role."

They don't elaborate on who she could play but we'd imagine she's one of many rising stars who Marvel Studios would like to add to one of its many franchises.

Zegler is no stranger to superhero fare after playing Anthea in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The actor received positive reviews for her work in the DC Comics movie and would be a good fit for any number of characters in the MCU (especially as the new X-Men franchise starts taking shape).

"Obviously, it’s really fun to play Snow White, but it’s really cool to take a walk on the wild side every now and then," Zegler said last year while discussing her Shazam! role. "I think coming into a sequel is a bit different than doing a reimagination or a live-action version or even a prequel."

"DC fans are so intelligent about the lore behind everything, so you just don’t want to disappoint them. It comes with a lot of pressure."

As for her own franchise goals, she'd add, "I’m a diehard Star Wars fan. Something that I always say is that I feel lucky that we still get new Star Wars content. I’m never going to complain about getting more from a franchise that I love so much."

Only time will tell whether Zegler joins the MCU, though we can't imagine Snow White will make much of a difference either way. That movie isn't currently expected to do well at the box office, but she's starred in more hits than misses and could bounce back by working with Marvel Studios.

Who would you like to see Zegler play in a future Marvel movie or TV show? Let us know in the comments section below.