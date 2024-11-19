SNOW WHITE And SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Is Reportedly Being Eyed For An MCU Role

After taking on a lead role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a new rumour claims Rachel Zegler will make the leap from Snow White to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Marvel Studios has its way. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Despite delivering impressive performances in movies like West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Rachel Zegler has found herself in the midst of controversy thanks to her role in Snow White

Her playing the iconic Disney Princess led to the expected racist backlash, though Zegler also upset many fans when she made some choice remarks about the character and her relationship with Prince Charming. 

Throw in Disney and filmmaker Marc Webb's decision to modernise certain elements of the Snow White story, and the odds are arguably stacked against the live-action remake. 

Now, though, it sounds like Zegler may be planning to rebound with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Marvel Studios wants Rachel Zegler for a role."

They don't elaborate on who she could play but we'd imagine she's one of many rising stars who Marvel Studios would like to add to one of its many franchises.

Zegler is no stranger to superhero fare after playing Anthea in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The actor received positive reviews for her work in the DC Comics movie and would be a good fit for any number of characters in the MCU (especially as the new X-Men franchise starts taking shape).

"Obviously, it’s really fun to play Snow White, but it’s really cool to take a walk on the wild side every now and then," Zegler said last year while discussing her Shazam! role. "I think coming into a sequel is a bit different than doing a reimagination or a live-action version or even a prequel."

"DC fans are so intelligent about the lore behind everything, so you just don’t want to disappoint them. It comes with a lot of pressure."

As for her own franchise goals, she'd add, "I’m a diehard Star Wars fan. Something that I always say is that I feel lucky that we still get new Star Wars content. I’m never going to complain about getting more from a franchise that I love so much."

Only time will tell whether Zegler joins the MCU, though we can't imagine Snow White will make much of a difference either way. That movie isn't currently expected to do well at the box office, but she's starred in more hits than misses and could bounce back by working with Marvel Studios.

Who would you like to see Zegler play in a future Marvel movie or TV show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/19/2024, 7:23 AM
Tough titty, haters!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 7:24 AM
Oh , certain people on here are gonna throw a tizzy and I’m here for it!!.

She’s a rising star that has had acclaimed performances and awards to her name so why wouldn’t they want talent like that?.

Her as Ava Ayala/White Tiger could work!!.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/19/2024, 7:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - White Tiger is already cast, both the original and a female legacy are in DD season one. It is possible they ditched the relative being in it afer the creative changes but it seemed the plan was to start with a take on the trial of Hector that led to his death in the comics whilst introducing Ava or Angela (or merging of both).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 7:48 AM
@Apophis71 - perhaps

I know Hectors in Born Again but I think the Jenna Ortega rumor for Ava is still just that so it may or may not be true so we’ll see.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/19/2024, 7:25 AM
Jus whut muh multerberse needs. A weal wammen!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 7:27 AM
User Comment Image
CoolUsername
CoolUsername - 11/19/2024, 7:29 AM
Let’s insert toxic liberal into our dying franchise. Genius!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/19/2024, 7:41 AM
@CoolUsername - Marvel Studios has made Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions....... $31,056,507,006. Marvel Studios has NO Competition just trying to Break their Own Box Office Records. Marvel VS Marvel. Marvel Studios are True Juggernauts.

Here read for yourself.

https://www.the-numbers.com/movies/franchise/Marvel-Cinematic-Universe#tab=summary

User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/19/2024, 7:47 AM
@CoolUsername -A dying franchise in which its last movie made 1.3 billion at the BO and its last Disney+ show had great viewing numbers. RIP MCU
Ghoul
Ghoul - 11/19/2024, 7:35 AM
What the [frick] could they be thinking
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 7:38 AM
Her as Firebird could work too!!.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/19/2024, 7:44 AM
There’s absolutely no way this is true.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/19/2024, 7:46 AM
Nobody likes her and she's boxoffice poison.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/19/2024, 7:49 AM
User Comment Image
SethBullock
SethBullock - 11/19/2024, 7:50 AM
Emma Frost?

