STAR WARS' Daisy Ridley Says She's Open To MCU Or DCU Role: "If They Call, Absolutely"

Back in 2021 when Olivia Wilde was still attached to helm a Spider-Woman movie for Sony Pictures, Daisy Ridley was one of the names that popped up in connection with the lead role of Jessica Drew.

Ridley denied the rumors at the time, but did say that she'd be open to playing the hero, and it seems the Star Wars sequel trilogy star is still interested in joining a major superhero franchise.

Sony's SSU may be on its last legs, but that still leaves any number of potential parts in Marvel Studios' MCU or Warner Bros./DC Studios' burgeoning DCU.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about her new action flick, The Cleaner, Ridley admitted that she's "open to everything" when it comes to stepping into a comic book-based role.

“I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me because he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.’ Then, of course, love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”

In a separate interview with Collider, Ridley shared an update on her imminent return as Rey "Skywalker" in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars: New Jedi Order (likely not the final title).

"I certainly have been very involved. I’m involved in, well, not very involved, but I’m involved in as much as I know what’s going on, I know the story, I know what’s going on with the script, so I’m aware of all that. And I think what’s been really wonderful over the last few years is being more involved from the start to finish, really coming to set knowing this is the absolute best way we can tell this story. These are the best actors for the job. This is the best crew for the job. Having that confidence is so lovely. And it’s not that I didn’t have that before, but I’m much more cognizant of it now. So in that way, I’m looking forward to turning up, really knowing the ins and outs of what the journey has been, and we’re arriving at the absolute best place to tell this particular story.”

We recently got word that George Nolfi, known for his work on movies such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12, has been enlisted to write the movie. Nolfi is just the latest writer to take a crack at the script, as Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were initially hired to develop the story prior to Obaid-Chinoy signing on. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight took the next pass, but stepped away last year.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that the movie will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" running her own training academy when we catch up with her.

