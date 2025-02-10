STAR WARS' Daisy Ridley Says She's Open To MCU Or DCU Role: "If They Call, Absolutely"

There have been whispers that Daisy Ridley (Star Wars, The Cleaner) might be in talks for a Marvel role in the past, and the actress has now admitted that she'd "absolutely" be interested...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 10, 2025 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Back in 2021 when Olivia Wilde was still attached to helm a Spider-Woman movie for Sony Pictures, Daisy Ridley was one of the names that popped up in connection with the lead role of Jessica Drew.

Ridley denied the rumors at the time, but did say that she'd be open to playing the hero, and it seems the Star Wars sequel trilogy star is still interested in joining a major superhero franchise.

Sony's SSU may be on its last legs, but that still leaves any number of potential parts in Marvel Studios' MCU or Warner Bros./DC Studios' burgeoning DCU.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about her new action flick, The Cleaner, Ridley admitted that she's "open to everything" when it comes to stepping into a comic book-based role.

“I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me because he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.’ Then, of course, love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”

In a separate interview with Collider, Ridley shared an update on her imminent return as Rey "Skywalker" in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars: New Jedi Order (likely not the final title).

"I certainly have been very involved. I’m involved in, well, not very involved, but I’m involved in as much as I know what’s going on, I know the story, I know what’s going on with the script, so I’m aware of all that. And I think what’s been really wonderful over the last few years is being more involved from the start to finish, really coming to set knowing this is the absolute best way we can tell this story. These are the best actors for the job. This is the best crew for the job. Having that confidence is so lovely. And it’s not that I didn’t have that before, but I’m much more cognizant of it now. So in that way, I’m looking forward to turning up, really knowing the ins and outs of what the journey has been, and we’re arriving at the absolute best place to tell this particular story.”

We recently got word that George Nolfi, known for his work on movies such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12, has been enlisted to write the movie. Nolfi is just the latest writer to take a crack at the script, as Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were initially hired to develop the story prior to Obaid-Chinoy signing on. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight took the next pass, but stepped away last year.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that the movie will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" running her own training academy when we catch up with her.

Which Marvel or DC characters do you think Ridley would be best suited for? Drop us a comment down below.

RUMOR: Elliot Page Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Potential Role
RUMOR: Elliot Page Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Potential Role
MCU Rumor Roundup: THOR 5's Leads, X-MEN's MCU Future, AVENGERS Vs. Annihilation, SPIDER-MAN 4, And More
MCU Rumor Roundup: THOR 5's Leads, X-MEN's MCU Future, AVENGERS Vs. Annihilation, SPIDER-MAN 4, And More

1 2
Yetiman
Yetiman - 2/10/2025, 5:05 PM
Jean grey?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 5:55 PM
@Yetiman -

Is Daisy a redhead?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/10/2025, 5:06 PM
an actor wants a job...... damn thats some real news to report.
rychlec
rychlec - 2/10/2025, 5:08 PM
SOMEBODY shave your head and be Moondragon already.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/10/2025, 5:12 PM
@rychlec - thats actually a cool casting ...but its pointless now that Drax Is a no go ...
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/10/2025, 5:09 PM
"If thay cawull"
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/10/2025, 5:09 PM
She was great in Magpie. It's not her fault Rey is an awful character.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 6:05 PM
@McMurdo -

Don't be sexist.

A woman Jedi can do anything a man Jedi can do.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/10/2025, 5:10 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/10/2025, 5:13 PM
Insert annoying copy and paste comment from
@makeAmericaGayAgain about lefty buttplug use and vitriol about how fathers abandoning their sons can lead to psychosis
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/10/2025, 5:24 PM
@McMurdo - Don't forget to blame it on those darn anti-white Marxists, and imply that Daisy Ridley kills children while you're at it
Ikusa
Ikusa - 2/10/2025, 5:31 PM
@McMurdo - Well, 90% of the really sick sexual shit comes from the left. The Folsom Street Festival in San Francisco is a prime example.

Pee and poo pools for everyone.
So if the shoe fits...
Ikusa
Ikusa - 2/10/2025, 5:32 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Most of those "anti-white Marxists" are either gay, trans, or social rejects.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/10/2025, 5:43 PM
@Ikusa - I think in his case, it's anyone that's just slightly to his left.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 5:58 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe -

I mean literally the anti White Marxists, wherever they fall.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/10/2025, 5:58 PM
@Ikusa - Yet most sexual predators seem to be conservative. Weird 🤔
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 6:00 PM
@McMurdo -

Why are you sexually harassing me?

Playing by the leftie playback.

Have nothing intelligent to say and can't keep up in a debate or discussion, so claim the target of your wrath is gay. 🥱
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 6:02 PM
@Izaizaiza -

Because lefties are a minority?

At least according to how soundly conservatives triumphed over them in 2016 and 2024.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 6:04 PM
@Izaizaiza -

You might as well say most sports fans, car drivers, and people who eat sandwiches are conservatives.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 6:06 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe -

Why would I imply Daisy harms anyone? Not every rich person harms people.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 2/10/2025, 6:14 PM
@Ikusa - us conservatives also enjoy buttplugs and a good anal session. Chandler and I spackle each other every Tuesday and Thursday over brunch.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/10/2025, 6:15 PM
@Ikusa - have you ever looked at the most prevalent pornhub searching across the US?!?! There's some data for your consideration.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/10/2025, 6:18 PM
@Ikusa - and just to clear the air here, they don't actually have those things at the festival.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/10/2025, 5:15 PM
Good luck to her if she ever chooses to pursue any of those IPs. Currently I got nothing on whom she'd be ideal to portray.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 5:16 PM
I have liked Daisy since I saw her in The Force Awakens but she’s grew even more as an actress through the years , especially post SW where she’s done more indie/mid budget work that’s allowed her to shine so I would be glad to have in the MCU or DCU!!.

Marvel:

Jessica Drew/Spider Woman

User Comment Image

Betsy Braddock(Psylocke/Captain Britain)

User Comment Image

DC:

Selina Kyle/Catwoman

User Comment Image

Helena Bertinelli/Huntress.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 5:23 PM
Also depending on the age of DCU Batman….

Daisy Ridley as Barbara Gordon (Batgirl/Oracle)

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 2/10/2025, 5:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes to Betsy Braddock or Spider-Woman
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/10/2025, 5:25 PM
EXTRA! EXTRA! Actor says she's open to accepting work!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 5:35 PM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/10/2025, 5:26 PM
I'd love to see her in a movie that doesn't terribly suck, just for a change.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/10/2025, 5:27 PM
They literally wasted Emilia Clark on generic super skrull and Giancarlo Esposito on a freaking serpent society gangster. I wouldn't want to be cast in a shit role in the MCU.
Repian
Repian - 2/10/2025, 5:33 PM
She could be a good Jill Valentine in a Resident Evil movie.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 6:20 PM
@Repian - i see ir
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 2/10/2025, 5:35 PM
She’d make a great Jessica Drew. Recall her being a fan pick many years ago. Really like her so I hope it comes to pass.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/10/2025, 5:36 PM
I could see her as Zatanna!
Repian
Repian - 2/10/2025, 5:39 PM
Roxy Rocket
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 5:51 PM
Couple of villains she could perhaps play…

Barbara Minerva/Cheetah

User Comment Image

Killer Frost

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/10/2025, 5:59 PM
She would be great for a number of roles 🤔
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/10/2025, 6:05 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/10/2025, 6:14 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Hey!!! thats my job!!
User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

