Multiverse Saga's Box Office Numbers Suggest Marvel Studios' Recent Woes May Have Been Wildly Overstated
Doomsday8888 - 11/24/2023, 12:16 PM
>Batman Returns is not #1

Into the trash it goes.
HAILHYDRA - 11/24/2023, 12:51 PM
@Doomsday8888 - this might be blasphemy but Batman Returns is kind of overrated. I think benefits a lot from nostalgia. It has a lot style but Batman is third lead in that movie.
Doomsday8888 - 11/24/2023, 1:00 PM
@HAILHYDRA
Some say the exact same thing about TDK as well, minus the part about nostalgia of course.

It's ok to not lose your mind over it.
KronDonthe3rd - 11/24/2023, 12:17 PM
Josh is the DSP of this site.
Oberlin4Prez - 11/24/2023, 12:31 PM
@KronDonthe3rd - I don’t know what DSP means but I don’t doubt it.
garu - 11/24/2023, 12:18 PM
Josh, I like your scoops. But these rankings...
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 12:20 PM
@garu - lol scoops? Is this satire?
garu - 11/24/2023, 12:22 PM
@bobevanz -
ModHaterSLADE - 11/24/2023, 12:21 PM
To each their own, but Iron Man 3 over No Way Home is an interesting take to say the least.
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 12:22 PM
The holiday Special is your number one.. HAHA
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 12:28 PM
No Way Home is a Christmas story..why don't you make a holiday movie list so you aren't handcuffed with half of these not even being "Christmas" movies. Even Die Hard has more "Christmas" and it isn't a Christmas movie. [frick] it lol
tmp3 - 11/24/2023, 12:24 PM
Hawkeye being over Batman Returns is obscene hahahaha
Th3Batman - 11/24/2023, 12:50 PM
Nothing speaks christmas like Batman Returns. Fun for the whole family.
Origame - 11/24/2023, 12:51 PM
You know Josh is desperate to praise marvel when he made a list that's so specific it basically has to only include marvel movies. Especially when said holiday is a good month away.
KaptainKhaos - 11/24/2023, 12:54 PM
No Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special?, that's some bs
LenSkivorskiJr - 11/24/2023, 12:55 PM
OT: I know I’m a day late but I’d like to give my thanks to all writers, readers and lurkers of CBM.com








NOW GIVE IT BACK!
garu - 11/24/2023, 1:03 PM
@LenSkivorskiJr - thanks for existing
McMurdo - 11/24/2023, 1:20 PM
@LenSkivorskiJr - I'm thankful for the gift you gave me on that park bench last Saturday buddy. You are SO sweet. Although I'm still slightly chafed.
FireandBlood - 11/24/2023, 1:00 PM
The fact Batman Returns isn’t #1 is

mountainman - 11/24/2023, 1:01 PM
The exclusion of the “Have Yourself a Morlock Little Christmas” episode of X-Men TAS invalidates the entire list.
MCUKnight11 - 11/24/2023, 1:04 PM
Luckily none of these are bad and all make great Christmas watches.
RitoRevolto - 11/24/2023, 1:44 PM
Umm, no?

1. Batsy Returns
2. Hawkeye (Yelena really had me hooked)

Argue you with your ashy uncle with the missing tooth.
marvel72 - 11/24/2023, 1:59 PM
1.Spider-Man:No Way Home
2.Batman Returns
3.Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

That is about all that I would rewatch multiple times.

