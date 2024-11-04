Tom Hanks Offers Compelling Critique Of Superhero Cinema; Reveals Whether He's Spoke To Marvel Or DC

Tom Hanks Offers Compelling Critique Of Superhero Cinema; Reveals Whether He's Spoke To Marvel Or DC

It's become all too common for superhero movies to receive overly harsh criticism, but screen icon Tom Hanks has chimed in with his take and it's undeniably compelling. Could we see him in a Marvel movie?

By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Superhero movies frequently receive hate from Hollywood veterans; look no further than comments from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola for proof of that! 

While the genre remains incredibly successful, it's been a trying few years. Marvel Studios has delivered its first "Rotten" movies and a few box office bombs. The less said about the DCEU's dying days the better and when it comes to Sony...well, Sony gonna Sony. 

Today, screen icon Tom Hanks has shared his take on the rise and recent struggles of comic book movies. 

The Toy Story and Forest Gump star argues that the familiarity of these characters means they no longer make us feel the way they once did. As a result, audiences now demand more from the genre and want stronger stories to go with all the flashy action scenes. 

Here are Hanks' comments in full:

"The thing is, it's actually meeting up right with the state of the art. Never mind the commerce. The state of the industry right now. The great thing that happened was...remember in the 1970s and 80s, they tried to do TV versions of Captain America and Spider-Man and even Batman. The Adam West Batman. The technology did not exist to make it look like it did in the comic books. Now it does. You can do anything at all. You could probably say the Christopher Reeve Superman was the first one that came close because the cutting edge of the technology right there allowed for wire removal. 'You will believe a man can fly' and, you know what, we all did when we saw. It was quite extraordinary."

"I think we are now enjoying the luxury of riches because you can make anything happen on screen. We are being brought back to the concept, 'Okay, that's true, but what is the story.' Without a doubt now, I've used this analogy before so I apologise, you can drain Lake Michigan and fill it with cuckoo clocks and form a three-headed dragon that breathes fire and destroys the city of Chicago. You can do that but to what purpose is the end of the day? What's the story and what's it going to be saying about us?"

"I think there was a period of time, and I felt that way too, where we would see these fantastic movies either DC or MCU in order to see these better versions of ourselves. 'God, I feel like an X-Man sometimes. I'm as confused as Spider-Man. I'm as angry as Batman is and I love my country as much as Captain America. I would like to emulate all those guys.' I think we've been down that road and had probably 20 years, 15 years, to explore that kind of thing and now I think we're in an evolutionary place of, 'And the story is what? And the theme is what? And the point of this movie is what?'"

"That's a good challenge for any filmmaker, it might just not land in the roundhouse for the industry. The industry often says, 'Well, this works and it will work again.' The audience is far ahead of it. They see the familiar and say, 'I've seen that already. What's next?' It's not just eye-popping stuff, it's what's the story? Tell me about myself. We're in new territory."

It's hard to argue with this assessment and that new territory is something we're seeing Marvel Studios attempt to explore with the likes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Agatha All Along

Venom, for example, was a hit in 2018 because it delivered something new; a madcap buddy comedy with Tom Hardy getting used to sharing his body with an alien. Two movies later, interest in the franchise has dipped because fans and moviegoers alike want more. 

Hanks was also asked whether he's met with Kevin Feige or James Gunn. "No. No, I think it's because...I'm not in their wheelhouse. I'm not against it, I guess, but at the same time...I will tell you this right now, my combo plate is quite full. I've got a lot of stuff that I'm dreaming of and trying to make happen."

Watch the full interview in the player below.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/4/2024, 9:49 AM
I tried to pick one quote from his entire monologue as a summary or highpoint, but I can't. It's all essential to understand his point, which is one of grateful (and always respectful) concern.

We don't deserve Tom Hanks. God bless this man.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 11/4/2024, 10:13 AM
Tom Hanks is right. Superhero movies are now facing the same problem as the comics themselves did back in the 60's.

Cool looking stuff and costumes isn't enough anymore.

You have to introduce relevance to life and the human condition.

That's why James Gunn's movies are so beloved. GOTG, Peacemaker and Suicide Squad were written as crazy flawed people just like us.





HermanM
HermanM - 11/4/2024, 10:22 AM
Nice asessment, and I agree!

One thing that always bugs me when I see fan posters and art of potential Superman stuff is that they always stick that "You'll Believe A Man Can Fly" tagline on the art or in the trailer somewhere while completely oblivious as to why that was a big deal and a worthwhile selling point in 1978 and why it is an irrelavent thing to even mention now.

In 1978, special effects for superhero films had not been great up to that point. The 1978 film changed all of that and made it look real.

Nowadays, good special effects are everywhere.

A more impressive slogan today is "you will CARE about a man who can fly" rather than "you will believe a man can fly," if they are to use a variation of that slogan at all.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/4/2024, 10:26 AM
Kind of agree and kind of don't! He is right to say that people want films that tell them about themselves. This is exactly why I prefer the character driven films over the fantasy spectacle that so many on this site keep harping on about. Where I disagree with Hanks is that studios are not doing things that are different. They HAVE tried to do things differently and that is also the problem. That is how we went from a compelling character analysis of Joker then inexplcably followed it up with a musical. There was a blueprint for consistently succesful CBM films that Christopher Nolan tapped into that to this day is still successful and still garners critical and box office success. The grounded character driven films like the Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Joker and The Batman and now on TV Penguin. For some oddball reason the studios keeps wanting to change that instead of build on it despite its consistent success in favor of the likes of James Gunn whose films say nothing about people but are filled with cheap jokes and special effects to lead the direction of their superhero films.
