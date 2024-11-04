Tom Hanks Offers Compelling Critique Of Superhero Cinema; Reveals Whether He's Spoke To Marvel Or DC

Superhero movies frequently receive hate from Hollywood veterans; look no further than comments from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola for proof of that!

While the genre remains incredibly successful, it's been a trying few years. Marvel Studios has delivered its first "Rotten" movies and a few box office bombs. The less said about the DCEU's dying days the better and when it comes to Sony...well, Sony gonna Sony.

Today, screen icon Tom Hanks has shared his take on the rise and recent struggles of comic book movies.

The Toy Story and Forest Gump star argues that the familiarity of these characters means they no longer make us feel the way they once did. As a result, audiences now demand more from the genre and want stronger stories to go with all the flashy action scenes.

Here are Hanks' comments in full:

"The thing is, it's actually meeting up right with the state of the art. Never mind the commerce. The state of the industry right now. The great thing that happened was...remember in the 1970s and 80s, they tried to do TV versions of Captain America and Spider-Man and even Batman. The Adam West Batman. The technology did not exist to make it look like it did in the comic books. Now it does. You can do anything at all. You could probably say the Christopher Reeve Superman was the first one that came close because the cutting edge of the technology right there allowed for wire removal. 'You will believe a man can fly' and, you know what, we all did when we saw. It was quite extraordinary." "I think we are now enjoying the luxury of riches because you can make anything happen on screen. We are being brought back to the concept, 'Okay, that's true, but what is the story.' Without a doubt now, I've used this analogy before so I apologise, you can drain Lake Michigan and fill it with cuckoo clocks and form a three-headed dragon that breathes fire and destroys the city of Chicago. You can do that but to what purpose is the end of the day? What's the story and what's it going to be saying about us?" "I think there was a period of time, and I felt that way too, where we would see these fantastic movies either DC or MCU in order to see these better versions of ourselves. 'God, I feel like an X-Man sometimes. I'm as confused as Spider-Man. I'm as angry as Batman is and I love my country as much as Captain America. I would like to emulate all those guys.' I think we've been down that road and had probably 20 years, 15 years, to explore that kind of thing and now I think we're in an evolutionary place of, 'And the story is what? And the theme is what? And the point of this movie is what?'" "That's a good challenge for any filmmaker, it might just not land in the roundhouse for the industry. The industry often says, 'Well, this works and it will work again.' The audience is far ahead of it. They see the familiar and say, 'I've seen that already. What's next?' It's not just eye-popping stuff, it's what's the story? Tell me about myself. We're in new territory."

It's hard to argue with this assessment and that new territory is something we're seeing Marvel Studios attempt to explore with the likes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Agatha All Along.

Venom, for example, was a hit in 2018 because it delivered something new; a madcap buddy comedy with Tom Hardy getting used to sharing his body with an alien. Two movies later, interest in the franchise has dipped because fans and moviegoers alike want more.

Hanks was also asked whether he's met with Kevin Feige or James Gunn. "No. No, I think it's because...I'm not in their wheelhouse. I'm not against it, I guess, but at the same time...I will tell you this right now, my combo plate is quite full. I've got a lot of stuff that I'm dreaming of and trying to make happen."

Watch the full interview in the player below.