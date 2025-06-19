What Are Marvel Studios' Four Mystery 2028 Movies? Predicting The MCU's Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Slate

Earlier today, the news broke that Marvel Studios has added a fourth movie to its 2028 slate. While it seems likely that one of them will eventually be dropped, it seems Kevin Feige plans to launch the next Saga in style.
If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Avengers: Secret Wars serves as a soft reboot for the MCU that creates a new Sacred Timeline and finally gives us a single world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man.
In this feature, we're sharing our take on the four movies we believe will be released by Marvel Studios in 2028. As well as sharing our predictions, we even come up with titles and what we believe are likely story directions.
You can check them out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
4. Blade: Midnight Suns (February 18)
After multiple attempts, Marvel Studios has proven itself incapable of getting Blade into theaters. We believe a great version of that project exists; in the meantime, why not introduce Mahershala Ali's Daywalker in a Midnight Sons movie?
Blade: Midnight Sons would be the best of both worlds. It puts the vampire hunter front and centre, but gives characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Ghost Rider, and even Doctor Strange the chance to shine in a new type of setting.
Kicking off the next era of storytelling with a star-studded team-up/R-Rated palette cleanser would be a wise move. Marvel Studios can set the tone for what's to come by exploring a largely unseen, supernatural corner of the MCU, while teeing up several spin-offs and new status quos.
3. Uncanny X-Men (May 5)
How wise it is to introduce a new version of the X-Men so soon after we see the "original" big screen team in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is up for debate. Still, this reboot is long overdue and likely at the heart of what may be dubbed the Mutant Saga.
Uncanny X-Men gives Marvel Studios the chance to establish a new version of the mutant team. We'd expect either a comic-accurate take on the "First Class" or something wildly different, like a Krakoa-set tale. Perhaps even something in between.
May has long been a prime spot for the MCU, and an X-Men reboot needs to feel like an Avengers-level event. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has been eyed to helm the movie from a script by Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).
2. The Fantastic Four: Annihilation (November 11)
Marvel Studios is already developing a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU needs consistency after a messy Multiverse Saga, so getting a follow-up into theaters three years after the reboot would be a great way to achieve that.
With Avengers: Secret Wars likely to end with the creation of a new MCU that's home to the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, this would be a very different story. So, expect the 1960s-inspired setting to be ditched as Marvel's First Family finds itself in a world inhabited by superheroes.
We'd like to see them take on a threat that's wholly unique to them; yes, it's time for the Fantastic Four to head into the Negative Zone. There, they can encounter Annihilus, with the stage eventually set for him to become a cosmic threat to the MCU later in the Saga.
1. Spider-Man: New Ways to Die (December 15)
Four movies are a lot for Marvel Studios to produce in one year, and we'd expect at least one to be a co-production with Sony Pictures. We know the studio is eager to get Spider-Man into theaters every two years, and December has been a good month for the web-slinger.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a summer movie, but ending 2028 in style with Spider-Man: New Ways to Die (yes, we're running with the "New" motif) makes all the sense in the world. As for that title, it's another iconic tale from the "Brand New Day" era.
It revolved around Spidey battling the Mac Gargan version of Venom, Norman Osborn's Thunderbolts, and Eddie Brock as the newly introduced Anti-Venom. Mister Negative was part of the story, and it's about darn time we see the MCU's take on the Venom Symbiote.