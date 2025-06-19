What Are Marvel Studios' Four Mystery 2028 Movies? Predicting The MCU's Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Slate

Earlier today, the news broke that Marvel Studios has added a fourth movie to its 2028 slate. While it seems likely that one of them will eventually be dropped, it seems Kevin Feige plans to launch the next Saga in style.

If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Avengers: Secret Wars serves as a soft reboot for the MCU that creates a new Sacred Timeline and finally gives us a single world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man.

In this feature, we're sharing our take on the four movies we believe will be released by Marvel Studios in 2028. As well as sharing our predictions, we even come up with titles and what we believe are likely story directions.

4. Blade: Midnight Suns (February 18)

After multiple attempts, Marvel Studios has proven itself incapable of getting Blade into theaters. We believe a great version of that project exists; in the meantime, why not introduce Mahershala Ali's Daywalker in a Midnight Sons movie?

Blade: Midnight Sons would be the best of both worlds. It puts the vampire hunter front and centre, but gives characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Ghost Rider, and even Doctor Strange the chance to shine in a new type of setting.

Kicking off the next era of storytelling with a star-studded team-up/R-Rated palette cleanser would be a wise move. Marvel Studios can set the tone for what's to come by exploring a largely unseen, supernatural corner of the MCU, while teeing up several spin-offs and new status quos.

