A BARBIE Sequel May Be In The Works At Warner Bros. - Will Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Return?

Barbie was a critical and commercial hit when it opened last year and, according to a new report, Warner Bros., Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach may finally be moving forward with the long-awaited sequel...

By JoshWilding - Dec 14, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Barbie exceeded expectations in a big way last year, earning $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office and receiving widespread critical acclaim (not to mention countless award nominations and wins). Unsurprisingly, it took no time at all for people to start wondering about a sequel. 

As keen as the studio might be to make that a reality, it was widely believed that it would be down to filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach given their roles in crafting that first instalment (Gerwig directed and wrote the screenplay alongside Baumbach). 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "a well-placed source" has told them that the duo has an idea for a follow-up and have already taken it to executives at Warner Bros. Despite only being in its "early stages," it sounds like Gerwig and Baumbach cracking the story has opened the door to talks about making Barbie 2 a reality. 

A second source confirmed that, but both the studio and Gerwig and Baumbach's reps have denied it with some surprisingly strong words.

The latter's spokesperson says "There is no legitimacy to this reporting," with Warner Bros. adding, "THR's reporting is inaccurate." We'd be shocked if the trade is that far off, and it's likely both sides want to protect this possible deal in its early stages. 

Baumbach is currently in the midst of post-production on his next movie for Netflix, while Gerwig is hearing up to start work on her Chronicles of Narnia adaptation. 

There's currently no word on Barbie 2 plot details or whether Margot Robbie would reprise her role. 

This time last year, Gerwig hinted that a follow-up could revolve around Ryan Gosling's Ken. "I mean, the truth is, you know...I guess we’ll see. We had way too much material for Ken. We would write and write and write.” 

"We wrote his name into the script and everything...and [Gosling’s name] was everywhere," the filmmaker later said of writing the role with the actor in mind. "And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like, ‘Oh, it’s so wonderful that you know Ryan.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Ryan. I’ve never met Ryan. I have no idea.'"

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

The epic ensemble includes Will Ferrell, John Cena, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren. 

Barbie is now streaming on Max.

