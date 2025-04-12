David Zaslav Received Raise Of MIllions Despite WB's Hard Times

David Zaslav Received Raise Of MIllions Despite WB's Hard Times

Warner Brothers Discovery, despite having a tough year in 2024 with revenue down and billions posted in losses, just handed out a substantial raise to David Zaslav.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 12, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Other
Source: Variety

WB has had a rough go of it recently. The company isn’t going under, of course, but they’ve had some pretty big flops during 2024 and 2025. In spite of all that, David Zaslav and quite a few other executives are getting big raises. 

Per Variety, Zaslav’s pay package is now at $51.9 million dollars which is about a four percent increase from the previous year. A four percent raise doesn’t seem like a lot, but when you make $49.7 million dollars, which was Zaslav’s total pay package in 2023, four percent amounts to millions of dollars. 

From Variety, “Zaslav had a 2023 pay package worth $49.7 million, up 26.5% from the year prior. Zaslav’s compensation totaled $39.3 million in 2022, after he received an astonishing $246.6 million (which included $203 million in stock-option grants) in 2021.

For 2024, Zaslav’s base salary was $3 million. He received stock awards worth $23.1 million, bonus compensation of $23.9 million and “all other” compensation of $1.9 million.”

Other executives that received a pay raise of millions of dollars include chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell who received an eight percent raise and international president Gerhard Zeiler who received about an eleven percent raise. 

“Per WBD’s 2025 proxy statement, the company says its executive compensation committee reviewed Zaslav and Wiedenfels’ annual performance in February and ‘determined that each of Mr. Zaslav and Mr. Wiedenfels had exceeded expectations and over-delivered with respect to their respective strategic goals and approved a payout for the portion of the CEO’s 2024 cash bonus that is based on strategic metrics at 115% of target and a payout of 114% of target for the portion of the CFO’s 2024 cash bonus that is based on strategic metrics.’ (Variety)

This comes as Warner Bros Discovery’s revenue is down by three percent and the company posted a loss of $11.3 billion dollars in tax year 2024, per THR

WBD has had some major flops. Mickey 17 lost money, Furiosa lost money, The Watchers likely lost money, Horizon: An American Saga lost money, Joker: Folie à Deux lost tons of money, and Warner Bros games didn’t do any better. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lost hundreds of millions of dollars and received mixed, but mostly negative reviews from both fans and critics. 

WBD did have some hits in 2024, but none of them were astronomical successes. Twisters, Dune: Part II, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and a few others made a profit, but, as was stated earlier, WBD’s revenue still went down three percent and they posted an enormous amount of losses. 

The company does have some big releases to look forward to in 2025 including F1, Sinners, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and, of course, Superman. Without a doubt, Superman will be a big hit for WBD as the reception to just about everything to come out of the film including images, trailers, and sneak peaks has been pretty positive. Superman flies into theaters this summer in June.

What are your thoughts on Zaslav’s big raise? Let us know in the comments!

The Oscars Will FINALLY Introduce The Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design Starting In 2027
Related:

The Oscars Will FINALLY Introduce The "Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design" Starting In 2027
DEADPOOL Crashes Into The MAGIC THE GATHERING Universe With New MARVEL Collab
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL Crashes Into The MAGIC THE GATHERING Universe With New MARVEL Collab

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/12/2025, 10:07 AM
Was it USAID who gave him the millions??
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/12/2025, 10:08 AM
He just works millions of times harder than the rest of his workers duh..
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 4/12/2025, 10:11 AM
Chandler can you pick up some of those popsicles we both like from the market on your way home? Thanks baby.






Always yours...

Benji

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder