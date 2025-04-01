DEADPOOL Crashes Into The MAGIC THE GATHERING Universe With New MARVEL Collab

Wizards of the Coast is embracing the wild side of the multiverse with its latest Secret Lair drop, and it’s nothing short of spectacular. As part of the annual April ‘Pools Day celebration, Magic: The Gathering is welcoming Marvel’s most unhinged anti-hero Deadpool into the fold with the new Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool set.

Yes, you read that right, and no this is not an April fools joke either. Deadpool, the fourth-wall-breaking merc with a mouth, is now officially part of the MTG universe, complete with his own mechanically unique card: Deadpool, Trading Card. He’s so energetic he’s trying to escape the frame and cut through the text. It’s ridiculous, and yes, it’s glorious.

This wild Secret Lair drop includes five unique Magic cards with exclusive Deadpool-themed art. Whether he’s riding unicorns, slicing himself in half, or enjoying space tacos, this drop captures Deadpool’s chaotic essence in true MTG fashion.

Here’s what’s in the Deadpool Secret Lair Set:

1x Deadpool, Trading Card (New! Legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage)

1x Deadly Rollick (Featuring Deadpool atop a majestic unicorn)

1x Saw in Half (Classic Deadpool split-personality shenanigans)

1x Blasphemous Act (Space tacos and Infinity Gauntlet. That’s all you need to know.)

1x Vandalblast (Explosions and punchlines galore)

Pricing:

Non-Foil : $39.99 USD

Rainbow Foil: $49.99 USD

You can grab the drop right now at MagicSecretLair.com, but you better act fast! These are limited edition, and like Wade’s patience, they won’t stick around forever. Or for a long time really.

In true Deadpool fashion, even the marketing for this set is crazy and absurd. The announcement touts this as an “April 'Pools Day miracle,” albeit without the Miracle mechanic. We’ll have to let that one slide for now.

For collectors and local game store fans who missed out on the chance, the non-foil version will also be available at select WPN (Wade’s 'Pool Network… obviously) stores in the near future. Keep an eye on your local shop for a chance to snag this irreverent set in person.

Magic’s Secret Lair series has featured plenty of unexpected crossovers before, but this one might be the most bonkers, and that’s saying something. Whether you’re a longtime Deadpool fan, a Magic collector, or just someone who enjoys a good unicorn-riding mercenary, this is one drop you won’t want to miss.

So grab your katanas, prep your board wipes, and let the chimichanga-fueled magic and chaos begin!

Will you be picking up the foil or non-foil version? Got a favorite card in the set? Let us know in the comments!