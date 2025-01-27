ALIEN: EARTH - Humanity's Worst Nightmare Arrives in Haunting Prequel Teaser Trailer

ALIEN: EARTH - Humanity's Worst Nightmare Arrives in Haunting Prequel Teaser Trailer

FX and Hulu have dropped another teaser for their eagerly-awaited sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth, offering a quick glimpse at something extremely terrifying making its way home to Earth...

News
By RohanPatel - Jan 27, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien

20th Television have dropped yet another teaser for Alien: Earth, their upcoming sci-fi horror series that will serve as a prequel to the first film in the franchise, revealing what happened back home on Earth two years before the events of the 1979 movie.

While we don't have an official premiere date, the series is slated to debut this Summer on FX on Hulu domestically and Disney+ via Star internationally. Also, with the Super Bowl right around the corner, there's a very real possibility that a full-length trailer could debut during the annual event, especially considering the Big Game is airing on Fox.

Plot details remain relatively under wraps, but the basic premise is as follows, "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

Based on the quick teaser, it seems as though the xenomorph's arrival on Earth is imminent and will likely spell unprecented levels of destruction for humanity... possibly also catching the eye of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation in the process.

The series stars Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling, Pistol), Alex Lawther (The End of the F**ing World*, Black Mirror), Timothy Olyphant (Justified, The Mandalorian), Essie Davis (The Babadook, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries), Samuel Blenkin (The Witcher, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer, Nine Days), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger, Hostel Daze), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses, Here Out West), Erana James (The Wilds, Southland's Home), Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Cursed), Diem Camille (The Good Doctor, Billy the Kid), and Moe Bar-El (The Boys, The Expanse).

Noah Hawley (Fargo; Legion) is serving as showrunner and recently confirmed that the new series will be tied more closely to the original Alien films rather than the more recent Ridley Scott-directed prequels.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

Led by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

ALIEN: EARTH Poster Reveals A New Breed Of Xenomorph And A Chilling Tagline
Related:

ALIEN: EARTH Poster Reveals A New Breed Of Xenomorph And A Chilling Tagline
ALIEN: Here's The Latest On Sigourney Weaver's Rumored Return As De-Aged Ripley
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: Here's The Latest On Sigourney Weaver's Rumored Return As "De-Aged" Ripley

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/27/2025, 11:15 AM
n64/ps1 graphic bullshit, could probably run it on a gameboy color
kazuma
kazuma - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
This and yesterdays teaser feel off.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
“Rag Tag”🙄
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
As long as this Is set in the Jim Crow era i can allow the PS2 cgi
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/27/2025, 11:21 AM
What a load of sci-fi crap, how can a ship float in space when there isn't any water?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 11:24 AM
Yeah, Chillin🥶

But I'll tell you what will be interesting to see the Alien in action on Earth.

This should not be more than 5 episodes, 7 tops.

One season. And [frick] off.

For [frick]s Sake
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/27/2025, 11:32 AM
Noah Hawley is the main thing that gives me confidence in this. He is a killer showrunner and Fargo is one of the best shows ever made.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/27/2025, 8:08 PM
@MrDandy - too bad he signed on for a prequel to Alien set on Earth.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/27/2025, 11:34 AM
Haters gon hate. Im definitely checking this series out.
Iports
Iports - 1/27/2025, 11:42 AM
I think this is gonna be epic Noah hawley is on it!! The man is absolutely top class
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/27/2025, 11:49 AM
I wonder if they are going to play with time travel in the sense that this vessel is from the future and ended up inside of a wormhole or nebula that propelled it light years into the past creating a secondary timeline. Or what I think is that this Earth is a secondary earth or a "Counter Earth" type of planet created by the Engineers when they were creating life and on this Earth, Space travel was never forged like the main Earth in the movies.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 1/27/2025, 6:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - "I wonder if they are going to play with time travel in the sense that this vessel is from the future and ended up inside of a wormhole or nebula that propelled it light years into the past creating a secondary timeline."

I was getting interested in the time travel idea until I kept reading.... 😃

Wormhole or...... "Nebula"? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You gotta at least read a little bit about astronomy before throwing out big words just randomly like that. 🙃

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nebula
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/27/2025, 11:51 AM
I'm not a huge Alien guy, so this doesn't move the needle much for me. That said, as many others have pointed out, Hawley doesn't miss, so I'll definitely check this out.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/27/2025, 11:52 AM
Xenomorph using a GoPro, like.
BassMan
BassMan - 1/27/2025, 11:53 AM
Legion and Fargo were excellent, have high hopes for this.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/27/2025, 11:57 AM
The CGI in this trailer was a little wonky, but I think it's strictly made just for a commercial, so I won't judge the show by the teasers' merits.

Noah Hawley is a great storyteller and an amazing writer. My only concern is that the show will drag at times and be too involved in the human characters.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/27/2025, 12:01 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/27/2025, 12:13 PM
Hyped! Loved Legion.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:17 PM
To make sure I don't accidentally help any leftist execs or crew, I won't pay for this.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 1/28/2025, 5:08 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Absolutely unhinged weirdo 😂
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:19 PM
Noah Hawley said aliens and Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib signed up.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:21 PM
How would you be safer in space? There are more places to flee and more weapons on Earth than in a spaceship or non Earth colony.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/27/2025, 12:26 PM
Hmm. This would have been a great teaser if this was a video game. Strange trailer.
Hawley got really high on himself with Legion, so I hope he is a lot more focused with this show. And I hope the full trailer is a lot better.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 1/27/2025, 12:28 PM
I'm a fan of Noah Hawley's work, but Alien is getting to the point for Fox X-Men continuity. And that's even disregarding the AVP films. This show makes no sense.
grif
grif - 1/27/2025, 2:26 PM
poster does not work at all with the earth on the head dome. had to think of what it was

dragon316
dragon316 - 1/27/2025, 5:17 PM
Watch few episodes make judgment don’t like it I’ll pass on it
Starlight
Starlight - 1/27/2025, 5:43 PM
Can anyone enlighten me (can't remember if there was an explanation on the movie)? How did the facehuggers end up on the Romulus station? Where the scientists suppossed to have "synthesize them" from the remains of the alien?.... Alienwise, it'd be super difficult to have ended up wit hthe SAME facehuggers... like, the goo pretty much always turns into something different.... right?.... I appreciate in advance the nerdy knowledge service from anyone :)
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/27/2025, 8:09 PM
The story will be superbly dumb. Aliens on earth pre Alien is unexplainable without complete and utter convolution.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 8:40 PM
@McMurdo -

The Alien vs. Predator duology did it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder