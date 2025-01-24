ALIEN: Here's The Latest On Sigourney Weaver's Rumored Return As "De-Aged" Ripley

ALIEN: Here's The Latest On Sigourney Weaver's Rumored Return As &quot;De-Aged&quot; Ripley

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez has now weighed-in on the recent rumor that Sigourney Weaver might be set to return as Ellen Ripley for the next Alien movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

The recent rumor that the next Alien movie might be set to bring back Sigourney Weaver to play a de-aged Ellen Ripley was met with a mixture of excitement and trepidation from fans of the classic sci-fi horror franchise, but it seems we won't be seeing the iconic heroine in action again after all - at least, not in the Romulus sequel.

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez responded on social media, stating that the report was "fun gossip. But not true at all."

The filmmaker could simply be attempting to throw people off track here, but it seems unlikely. However, Daniel Richtman - who posted the original rumor - has also shared an update.

"I noticed some confusion about my recent post, so just to clarify: I wasn’t talking about the Alien: Romulus sequel. What I heard was about a new project similar to what Neill Blomkamp was trying to do."

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp attempted to get an Alien movie starring Weaver and Michael Biehn (Hicks) off the ground a few years ago, but the project ended up being scrapped.

This would make a lot more sense than Ripley showing up in Romulus' timeline, since she would have been in cryosleep right up until the events of James Cameron's Aliens. It's also worth noting that 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell did recently reveal that other Alien films are in development.

Original Alien director Sir Ridley Scott has also said that he is working on a separate movie late last year.

Though we have very little to go on, Scott revealed that he is developing a new Alien movie for 20th Century Studios. Details are sparse, but THR's report indicated that this will be a completely separate project to the Alien: Romulus sequel that's currently in the works.

If there is any truth to this, how would you feel about Weaver reprising her most famous role via de-ageing technology? Let us know in the comments section.

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel Rumored To Feature Return Of Sigourney Weaver's (De-Aged) Ripley
Related:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel Rumored To Feature Return Of Sigourney Weaver's (De-Aged) Ripley
ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Fede Álvarez Says Planned Sequel Will Take Franchise Into Uncharted Waters
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Fede Álvarez Says Planned Sequel Will Take Franchise Into "Uncharted Waters"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 9:52 AM
Hollywood Hollywood

My dear Hollywood.

You guys have really ran out of ideas.

Just squeeze the bitch till she runs dry.

Another alien movie??

For [frick]s Sake
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/24/2025, 10:00 AM
bring her back, de-age her, have the new lady woman find her sleeping pod floating in space from after the first film, walk her ass up, she help fight alien good. she tell new female that she is a butter ripley then she could ever be then by the end of film old ripley get hit on the head with alien acid and gets amnesia then she goes back into her pod so that it ties into the beginner of aliens. also bishop winks at the camera.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@harryba11zack - You must be a visionary genius.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 10:01 AM

My expectations are low, but I'll be there opening weekend.

Alien is the best horror film of all time. Aliens is the best sci-fi film of all time.

So there!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/24/2025, 10:04 AM
Do it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2025, 10:05 AM
They should bring back Jonesy, yall saw that look he shot at Ripley in Aliens when she told him he couldn't go with her to LV-426, basterd knows more than he's letting on and was more than likely in on it with Burke.
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/24/2025, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder