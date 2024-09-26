ALIEN: ROMULUS Gets Confirmed Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates; SteelBook And Special Features Revealed

20th Century Studios has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that Alien: Romulus will be released on Digital (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) on October 15 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 3.

The movie, which has so far grossed over $340 million at the worldwide box office, is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 80% and won the approval of fans who had all but given up on the franchise after Ridley Scott's divisive prequels.

The home entertainment release will include all-new exclusive bonus features, including featurettes with filmmakers Fede Alvarez and Scott, behind-the-scenes content, and alternate and extended scenes. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectable limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging.

The original 1979 sci-fi thriller, Alien, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year and a 2-Movie Collection digital bundle (Alien & Alien: Romulus) will also be available on October 15 in 4K UHD, HD and SD.

Check out a full list of special features along with a trailer and first look at that SteelBook packaging below.

Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

The Director’s Vision – Discover how one of today’s greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise.

Creating the Story – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.

Casting the Faces – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.

Constructing the World – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Be the first to watch #AlienRomulus at home. Buy it on digital October 15 and own it on Blu-ray December 3: https://t.co/Yzp8Ulqlq7 pic.twitter.com/FGpkosWiv4 — Alien: Romulus (@AlienAnthology) September 26, 2024