ALIEN: ROMULUS Trailer Unleashes Scariest Xenomorph Yet In A Blood-Soaked Red-Band Sneak Peek

20th Century Studios has just unleashed the new trailer for Alien: Romulus and you might want to brace yourselves because this gory sneak peek holds nothing back! See what's to come in the reboot here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: SFFGazette.com

As promised. 20th Century Studios has released the first full-length trailer for Alien: Romulus. If Prometheus and Alien: Covenant's heavy sci-fi themes weren't your thing, get ready for a gore-filled horror fest with Evil Dead helmer Fede Álvarez clearly holding nothing back here. 

While it's clear the filmmaker wasn't kidding when he talked about pulling inspiration from both Alien and Aliens, this feels more like a terrifying horror movie than an action-packed adventure. 

Along the way, we see Facehuggers, chestbursters, and the iconic acid-spewing Xenomorph as this latest crew of soon-to-be-dead meat attempts to fend off an invasion from within. Needless to say, the sneak peek is red-band and isn't for the faint of heart. 

"My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it from the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults," Álvarez teased last year. "I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is - not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space."

"When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f***ing airlock," he added. "A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.” 

Watch the new Alien: Romulus trailer in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers. 

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.

GhostDog
GhostDog - 6/4/2024, 2:21 PM
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 6/4/2024, 2:23 PM
Great trailer!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2024, 2:25 PM
"Unleashes Scariest Xenomorph yet" did they pay you to say that one? I mean, the film looks interesting enough but what makes this Xenomorph scarier than any of the others we've seen so before?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/4/2024, 2:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yeah, looks pretty much what it should look like (practical as well). Original was scary, and this is just as scary.
StSteven
StSteven - 6/4/2024, 3:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Answer: It unleashes a whole barrage of personal opinions about politics, pop culture, sexuality, and what "true cinema" is and frames them as "facts" before biting your face off. Hence, the scariest Xenomorph yet. ;)
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/4/2024, 2:25 PM
Looks fantastic! Not sure if it's going to break any new ground, but it looks very good
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2024, 2:26 PM
This looks a thousand times better than anything we've seen since Alien 3. [frick] yeah!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/4/2024, 2:27 PM
Who said it was a reboot?
Or is that Joshua Wilder being an idiot again?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/4/2024, 2:27 PM
“I don’t know there’s something in the f******* water!” Gets face hugged. Gotta love Alien for pioneering the standard horror troupes that we see in todays’s modern day horror flicks. This looks fun. Loved the chest bursting bit utilised as a sound effect for the trailer. Nice touch.
StSteven
StSteven - 6/4/2024, 3:21 PM
@TheMetaMan - I was trying to put my finger on what that sound was. Thanks. Now I can sleep at night. Wait... or not. Thanks!
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 6/4/2024, 2:31 PM
I'm not really down with the things he's saying. The movie looks good, but it also feels fan filmy. When Cameron did Aliens, he took a risk and made it something different and even expanded the lore.

This looks like "hey, wasn't alien and aliens cool?", with a splash of the teenage at a cabin in the woods trope. I'll give it a chance but I wish this property took good creative risks, especially without Ridley.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/4/2024, 2:33 PM
@EgoEgor - yeah, it's kinda like what @Izaizaiza says above. It's not really breaking any new ground, but in my opinion it doesn't really need to. There's enough horror/sci-fi movie that have tried, so it's nice to return to what it used to be for onece imo.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/4/2024, 2:33 PM
Cinema is back! On a more serious note, I already miss David's sneaky ass. ☹️
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/4/2024, 2:34 PM
Looks pretty good, I will watch.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 6/4/2024, 2:41 PM
So it's a remake of the original alien?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2024, 2:52 PM
@EZBeast - its a prequel sequel, a dirty in betweener. that black rock thing you see floating into the hanger dock with the red lights is probably the remains of the og alien from the first film that riley blow in space.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/4/2024, 2:55 PM
@EZBeast - Alvarez's Evil Dead was a "remake of the original Evil Dead, but it was SO much more than that. I'm excited to see what he can do with this IP.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/4/2024, 3:06 PM
@harryba11zack - no that's the company that runs Disney.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 6/4/2024, 3:15 PM
@clintthahamster - to be fair it was more of a side-quel as Ash made a voice cameo and there was the intention of having the girl from 2013 join Ash in a sequel. Had the show continued she was being tossed around to be brought into that as well. 🤷 I thought it was pretty well established that all the evil dead stuff takes place sidesaddle to itself in other universes. We’ve seen this since the beginning haven’t we?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2024, 3:18 PM
@ObserverIO -makes sense, this alien film is owned by Disney.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/4/2024, 3:40 PM
@Deklipz - You're absolutely correct, which is why I put it in quotes (or at least started to, oops!) It was as much a remake of Evil Dead as this is a remake of Aliens.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/4/2024, 2:42 PM
That facehugger pee pee in the mouth is just ewwww!
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/4/2024, 2:52 PM
Just be better than Alien: Covenant. That mess was horrible with a "twist" ending that was honestly insulting to audiences.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/4/2024, 3:04 PM
"From Fede Alvarez... Director of Evil Dead..."
I feel like there should be a "No, not that Evil Dead, that was Sam Raimi" after.

Innovative trailer, but it looks like another slasher movie like Covenant.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/4/2024, 3:14 PM
User Comment Image
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 6/4/2024, 3:27 PM
This does not bring any confidence, it looks boring to me. These sequels prequels can't do anything new like in covenent chest buster became back buster.

Do something wild like may be these attach themselves in the ass of their host and come out of intestine. Assbuster instead of chest buster.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/4/2024, 3:28 PM
omg you guys, i'm so dissapointed, the movie looks like a low budget Netlix series and the actors look so young
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/4/2024, 3:46 PM
Looks better than the last 2 and both of the AvP movies to me.
User Comment Image

