ALIEN: ROMULUS Trailer Unleashes Scariest Xenomorph Yet In A Blood-Soaked Red-Band Sneak Peek

As promised. 20th Century Studios has released the first full-length trailer for Alien: Romulus. If Prometheus and Alien: Covenant's heavy sci-fi themes weren't your thing, get ready for a gore-filled horror fest with Evil Dead helmer Fede Álvarez clearly holding nothing back here.

While it's clear the filmmaker wasn't kidding when he talked about pulling inspiration from both Alien and Aliens, this feels more like a terrifying horror movie than an action-packed adventure.

Along the way, we see Facehuggers, chestbursters, and the iconic acid-spewing Xenomorph as this latest crew of soon-to-be-dead meat attempts to fend off an invasion from within. Needless to say, the sneak peek is red-band and isn't for the faint of heart.

"My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it from the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults," Álvarez teased last year. "I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is - not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space."

"When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f***ing airlock," he added. "A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.”

Watch the new Alien: Romulus trailer in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).

Watch the brand-new trailer for #AlienRomulus, only in theaters August 16. pic.twitter.com/Oik89zWNaV — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 4, 2024

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.