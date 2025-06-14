FX's ALIEN: EARTH Unleashing Horrifying New TV Spot Asking What The Price Is For Being More Than Human

FX and Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth is set to premiere on August 12, and a brand-new TV spot has just dropped, featuring fresh footage centered on Sydney Chandler’s character, Wendy. Known for her roles in Don’t Worry Darling and Pistol, Chandler takes on the role of a groundbreaking new Synthetic, the first being to merge human consciousness with a robotic body.

But the teaser hints at a darker twist. While Wendy’s transformation marks a major leap in technology, the footage cryptically suggests that such evolution doesn’t come without consequence.

Set in the year 2120, just two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s original Alien, the upcoming Alien TV series brings the horror home to Earth for the first time in the franchise’s history. The story unfolds during a future known as the “Corporate Era,” where five mega-corporations, Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold, wield influence on a global scale, functioning more like sovereign nations than businesses.

In this world dominated by advanced tech, synthetics and cyborgs are an everyday part of life. But now, a new leap in evolution has arrived: hybrids, beings that blend human consciousness with robotic form. Wendy, the first of her kind, stands at the center of this transformation.

The tension kicks off in Alien: Earth when a mysterious deep-space research vessel, the USCSS Maginot, believed to be tied to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, unexpectedly crash-lands on Earth.

Wendy, a revolutionary Synthetic played by Sydney Chandler, is deployed alongside a diverse tactical team to investigate. What begins as a routine salvage operation quickly unravels into a nightmare, as the crew uncovers the ship's deadly cargo: terrifying alien lifeforms, including the infamous Xenomorphs. Suddenly, the mission becomes a desperate battle for survival as a new wave of horror emerges, this time, on Earth itself.

The eight-episode series premieres August 12 on FX, with Noah Hawley serving as showrunner.

Joining Chandler in the cast are Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as CJ "Hermit," Essie Davis as Dame Silvia, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Kit Young as Tootles, David Rysdahl as Arthur, and Babou Ceesay as Morrow.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”