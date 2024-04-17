Ridley Scott's ALIEN Returns To Theatres In Celebration Of 45th Anniversary; New Poster & TV Spot Released

Though it may seem hard to believe given how well the movie has held up over the years, 2024 marks the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott's Alien, and 20th Century Studios is re-releasing the sci-fi/horror classic in theaters.

Alien will return to the big screen for a limited run starting April 26, and tickets are now on sale.

The studio has also shared a new poster paying homage to the original one-sheet, a remastered TV spot, and a preview of an exclusive conversation between Scott and Alien: Romulus Director Fede Alvarez, with the filmmakers discussing the original film's iconic chest-bursting scene.

The notorious sequence, which sees an alien explode from Kane's (John Hurt) chest, is still regarded as one of the most shocking and gruesome moments in cinema history.

Check out the new promos at the links below, and let us know if you plan on seeing Alien when it returns to theaters.

Experience the groundbreaking masterpiece as it was meant to be seen. Alien returns to #AMCTheatres for a limited time, starting April 26. Get 🎟 now! https://t.co/LMQI3tv06p pic.twitter.com/wmZABqm86f — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 16, 2024 We sat down with Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott for an exclusive breakdown of the iconic chest burster scene in #Alien.



👀 come to life again on the big screen when it returns to theaters for it's 45th anniversary April 26. Get your tickets NOW👇https://t.co/E1CKUHQixw pic.twitter.com/lbEQR2yNK9 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 16, 2024

One of the most influential sci-fi/horror films of all time, Alien, which was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar for best visual effects, stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto.

It is the terrifying tale of a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin and encounters the deadliest lifeform in the universe.

Alien is directed by Ridley Scot, with a screenplay by Dan O’Bannon and a story by Ronald Shusett, and the producers are Gordon Carroll, David Giler, and Walter Hill. Alien,the iconic film that launched the phenomenally successful franchise, has spawned successful products in various ancillary markets, including comic books, video games, novels, merchandise, and an active social presence.

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.