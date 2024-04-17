Ridley Scott's ALIEN Returns To Theatres In Celebration Of 45th Anniversary; New Poster & TV Spot Released

Ridley Scott's ALIEN Returns To Theatres In Celebration Of 45th Anniversary; New Poster & TV Spot Released Ridley Scott's ALIEN Returns To Theatres In Celebration Of 45th Anniversary; New Poster & TV Spot Released

Ridley Scott's original 1979 masterpiece, Alien, is returning to theaters later this month for a limited time to mark the 45th anniversary of the movie's release...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Though it may seem hard to believe given how well the movie has held up over the years, 2024 marks the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott's Alien, and 20th Century Studios is re-releasing the sci-fi/horror classic in theaters.

Alien will return to the big screen for a limited run starting April 26, and tickets are now on sale.

The studio has also shared a new poster paying homage to the original one-sheet, a remastered TV spot, and a preview of an exclusive conversation between Scott and Alien: Romulus Director Fede Alvarez, with the filmmakers discussing the original film's iconic chest-bursting scene.

The notorious sequence, which sees an alien explode from Kane's (John Hurt) chest, is still regarded as one of the most shocking and gruesome moments in cinema history.

Check out the new promos at the links below, and let us know if you plan on seeing Alien when it returns to theaters.

One of the most influential sci-fi/horror films of all time, Alien, which was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar for best visual effects, stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto.

It is the terrifying tale of a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin and encounters the deadliest lifeform in the universe.

Alien is directed by Ridley Scot, with a screenplay by Dan O’Bannon and a story by Ronald Shusett, and the producers are Gordon Carroll, David Giler, and Walter Hill. Alien,the iconic film that launched the phenomenally successful franchise, has spawned successful products in various ancillary markets, including comic books, video games, novels, merchandise, and an active social presence.

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

ALIEN: ROMULUS CinemaCon Footage Features Face-Huggers, Chest-Bursting, And Plenty Of Gore - SPOILERS
Related:

ALIEN: ROMULUS CinemaCon Footage Features Face-Huggers, Chest-Bursting, And Plenty Of Gore - SPOILERS
ALIEN: ROMULUS Will Be R-Rated; Director Fede Alvarez Talks More About Its Place In The Franchise's Timeline
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Will Be R-Rated; Director Fede Alvarez Talks More About Its Place In The Franchise's Timeline
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/17/2024, 10:31 AM
One of the very best films ever made. It defied genre. It was a fantastic horror film, great thought-provoking science fiction, drama about working people, and a pretty damn smart art film exploring patriarchy and rape. It also had one of the most original creature designs ever, that has been ripped off countless times.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/17/2024, 10:37 AM
It's insane how well this holds up on rewatch. It could have been made today. I know many prefer Aliens (which I also love), but it doesn't even come close to this for me.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/17/2024, 10:46 AM
@MarkCassidy - I agree with that. Aliens is a fantastic action film, and fun science fiction... But it just can't compare to the original
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/17/2024, 10:52 AM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/17/2024, 10:56 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder