The Xenomorph Prepares To Strike In New Look At Fede Alvarez's ALIEN: ROMULUS

A new image from Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus has been released (via USA Today), and it gives us another look at one of the movie's Xenomorphs as it bares its terrifying metallic teeth

A few subtle changes aside, the titular creature has pretty much remained the same since it first debuted in Ridley Scott's original classic, and it doesn't look like Romulus is going to alter the design to any great extent.

Check out the new image below, along with a recent video clip of one of the movie's practical Facehuggers.

Nueva vistazo increíble 😱 a 'ALIEN: ROMULUS'. Doy información para subir el HYPE 🔥:



▪︎ El director ha confirmado que la mayoría de escenarios son reales sin CGI, y que muchos de los efectos son prácticos incluidos los famosos Facehugger.



▪︎ Tiene una de las secuencias… pic.twitter.com/r7WoBbKdvt — SitoCinema (@SitoCinema) April 30, 2024 Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/XKqc5StFtR — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 26, 2024

"We used practical effects. We had the same people who worked on Aliens. They came back. They were there making the Xenomorph. This is a creature that they have so much love for. We had puppeteers working on the face-hugger. So to see that – it all felt so alive," star Cailee Spaeny tells Total Film. "I had to turn off my 'nerding out' brain, because I was just like, 'Wow, it’s beautiful. Ooh, you put the Giger skull…' I had to turn that off. But it was properly scary."

While chatting to THR shortly after the trailer debut, Alvarez confirmed that Romulus takes place between the events of Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens.

"The way we crafted it is, if you haven’t seen any of them, I’m jealous because you’ll have an incredible experience. You’ll have all these worlds of Alien coming at you, and you’ve never experienced any of this. You don’t know how the creature is born, and you don’t know any of these things. That’s fantastic. You’ll have a blast."

"Now, if you’ve seen the others," he continues, "then it’s a completely different experience in a way, because you’ll see and you’ll find those connections with the other movies. And if you’re a fan, you’ll be that person who annoys your friends in the theater, by telling them that you know what this is from and where that gun is from and what the characters are talking about."

Check out the trailer and poster below.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.