Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic

Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on the shortcomings of his Running Man adaptation and why the new remake from Edgar Wright could outshine it.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 17, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell’s highly anticipated remake of The Running Man is officially slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025. Naturally, the new film will be compared to the 1987 cult favorite that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Although the original adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian novel has maintained a loyal fanbase over the years, Schwarzenegger recently acknowledged that the upcoming remake has a real chance to surpass his version by addressing its past limitations.

In a new interview with CBR, Schwarzenegger discusses the upcoming remake, touching on some weak points in the original that he thinks Wright and Powell's film can improve upon.

Said Schwarzenegger, "Running Man’ was one of the movies that…I think it would have been great if we would have been better prepared for this movie if we would have had more money for this movie, and if we would have had then… the visual effects, the technology of visual effects, that they have today, all of those things I wished after the movie came out, I felt like it could have been better."

He continued, "It was great, but it could have been better, and I think that they have a good chance now with the new ‘Running Man’ to make it better. And I hope, for their sake and for my sake, I hope that they will be successful."

The original 1987 film starring Schwarzenegger also took significant liberties with the Stephen King novel. However, Powell and Wright's project promises a more faithful adaptation, including a depiction of Ben Richards as the average, everyman individual he is in the book.

In addition to Powell, the remake also stars Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), Michael Cera, (Scot Pilgrim vs the World), Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two, Avengers: Infinity War), Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire, Foundation), William H. Macy (Shameless))and Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Brolin is set to play a producer of the show, with Domingo playing the show's host, and Pace playing one of the fiendish hunters tasked with hunting down the game's contestants. 

Cera is reportedly playing a rebel who's out to overthrow the government and finds himself assisting Powell's lead character.

Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Karl Glusman are also set to appear in supporting roles.

Per Powell's Instagram, filming on the remake wrapped back in March.

With Edgar Wright’s distinct cinematic flair and a sharp, politically charged sense of humor woven into Stephen King’s classic narrative, The Running Man remake has the potential to be much more than a simple nostalgia-driven reboot

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Joins SPACEBALLS Sequel; Daphne Zuniga Will Return As Princess Vespa
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Joins SPACEBALLS Sequel; Daphne Zuniga Will Return As Princess Vespa
SPACEBALLS II First Look Released; Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks & Bill Pullman To Return; Keke Palmer Joins Cast
Recommended For You:

SPACEBALLS II First Look Released; Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks & Bill Pullman To Return; Keke Palmer Joins Cast

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/17/2025, 7:52 PM
I trust Edgar Wright to make this film great

User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 6/17/2025, 7:58 PM
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/17/2025, 8:08 PM
Just actually follow the book and you’re 90% there

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder