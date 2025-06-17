Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell’s highly anticipated remake of The Running Man is officially slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025. Naturally, the new film will be compared to the 1987 cult favorite that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Although the original adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian novel has maintained a loyal fanbase over the years, Schwarzenegger recently acknowledged that the upcoming remake has a real chance to surpass his version by addressing its past limitations.

In a new interview with CBR, Schwarzenegger discusses the upcoming remake, touching on some weak points in the original that he thinks Wright and Powell's film can improve upon.

Said Schwarzenegger, "Running Man’ was one of the movies that…I think it would have been great if we would have been better prepared for this movie if we would have had more money for this movie, and if we would have had then… the visual effects, the technology of visual effects, that they have today, all of those things I wished after the movie came out, I felt like it could have been better."

He continued, "It was great, but it could have been better, and I think that they have a good chance now with the new ‘Running Man’ to make it better. And I hope, for their sake and for my sake, I hope that they will be successful."

The original 1987 film starring Schwarzenegger also took significant liberties with the Stephen King novel. However, Powell and Wright's project promises a more faithful adaptation, including a depiction of Ben Richards as the average, everyman individual he is in the book.

In addition to Powell, the remake also stars Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), Michael Cera, (Scot Pilgrim vs the World), Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two, Avengers: Infinity War), Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire, Foundation), William H. Macy (Shameless))and Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Brolin is set to play a producer of the show, with Domingo playing the show's host, and Pace playing one of the fiendish hunters tasked with hunting down the game's contestants.

Cera is reportedly playing a rebel who's out to overthrow the government and finds himself assisting Powell's lead character.

Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Karl Glusman are also set to appear in supporting roles.

Per Powell's Instagram, filming on the remake wrapped back in March.

With Edgar Wright’s distinct cinematic flair and a sharp, politically charged sense of humor woven into Stephen King’s classic narrative, The Running Man remake has the potential to be much more than a simple nostalgia-driven reboot