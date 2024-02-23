DUNE: PART TWO Is On Track To Be A Much Bigger Box Office Hit Than The First Film

Though updated box office tracking hasn't hit just yet, ticket pre-sales indicate that Dune: Part Two will be a much bigger hit than its predecessor...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 23, 2024 08:02 AM EST
Dune: Part Two hasn't hit box office tracking just yet, but based on ticket pre-sales alone, Denis Villeneuve's critically-acclaimed sequel is shaping up to be a much bigger hit than the previous film.

The first movie was released during the pandemic, debuting in theaters and on streaming around the same time. This coupled with its over 2-and-a-half hour run-time led to somewhat lowered expectations, but it still managed to take in over $400 million at the global box office (nothing too spectacular when compared to the average MCU instalment, but enough to warrant a follow-up).

Now, Fandango's Erik Davis is reporting that Part Two has already emerged as Villeneuve’s biggest pre-seller to date, surpassing Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival at the same point in the sales cycle, and selling twice as many tickets as Part One.

Of course, Dune 2 was always going to benefit from being released post-pandemic, and serving as a direct continuation of its well-received predecessor. Stellar reviews should also help (its Rotten Tomatoes score now sits at 98%).

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

DUNE: PART TWO Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes With A Near-Perfect 97%
FlopWatchers5 - 2/23/2024, 8:34 AM
It’s gonna be so big but this article had no numbers? 😂
Itwasme - 2/23/2024, 8:35 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - 2x would be $800mm+.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/23/2024, 8:37 AM
@Itwasme - bet. I’ll come back to this comment after the theatrical release to see if the numbers match. Thanks 😊
Itwasme - 2/23/2024, 8:34 AM
It'll be great to have a BO hit this early in the year.
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2024, 9:03 AM
@Itwasme - yep

It feels like an event which lends further credence to the theory that it really needs to feel like that now to make people go to the theaters I feel
FlopWatchers5 - 2/23/2024, 8:35 AM
“Erik Davis is reporting that Part Two has already emerged as Villeneuve’s biggest pre-seller to date, surpassing Blade Runner 2049“

didn’t blade runner flop? lmao compare it to the flash while you’re at it.

*hopefully* it can break 100m opening weekend. THATS box office hit numbers 😂
EZBeast - 2/23/2024, 8:48 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - loved blade runner 2049 but yes it was a flop...

And arrival made about $200 million but only had a budget of like 60 million.

Very odd comparison for an article imo
AmySabadini - 2/23/2024, 8:45 AM
Let me get this straight, you're comparing the performance of a film being released NOW to one released in the middle of a GLOBAL PANDEMIC?

You're a regular Nostradamus.
UniqNo - 2/23/2024, 8:58 AM
@AmySabadini - came here to say the same thing!
Ha1frican - 2/23/2024, 8:46 AM
I would hope so considering when the first one came out
Feralwookiee - 2/23/2024, 9:03 AM
Screenshot this article stating this will be a "much bigger boxoffice hit" than the first one, whuch contains no numbers. 🤣

This movie is gonna do about the same as the first one, which didn't even break even with $400 million worldwide.
There is nothing indicating that this will be considerably more profitable than the first.
There's very little huzz about it with normies and even without the pandemic scare, I don't see this being a big hit.
bobevanz - 2/23/2024, 9:04 AM
@Feralwookiee - care to make a wager?
Apophis71 - 2/23/2024, 9:20 AM
@Feralwookiee - First one made 2.6X production budget which is normaly considered passed break even point but was released during the pandemic and online at the same time so all things considered certainly not a flop.

Actual ticket sales being double what they were at the same point for the first was stated in the article so on current evidence no, it will do far better than the prior one and been about the only movie due out this year I have heard normies talk about (if not counting CBM's with buzz around DP) other than stuff like KungFu panda 4 and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
bobevanz - 2/23/2024, 9:03 AM
Now hopefully WB doesn't pull another sheisty move and take it out of theaters in a month. Rumor has the 4k and blu ray coming in may, I hope that's true. I watched the alternate edition fan edit of the Lynch movie yesterday, and the 2021 today and maybe the mini series tomorrow. LET THE SPICE FLOW
AllsGood - 2/23/2024, 9:06 AM
DUNE: PART TWO Is Reportedly Heading for A $65M North American Debut; Advance Sales on Par With OPPENHEIMER.

https://comicbookmovie.com/sci_fi/dune/dune-part-two-is-reportedly-heading-for-a-65m-north-american-debut-advance-sales-on-par-with-oppenheimer-a209458#gs.5gd54l
NoAssemblyReqd - 2/23/2024, 9:09 AM
I watched DUNE in the theater opening day and then again in HBOMax the very next day. What a time that was.
slickrickdesigns - 2/23/2024, 9:10 AM
I don’t get the love for Dune… I thought the movie was boring and the lead actor is less believable as a hero than Jesse Eisenberg in Zombie Land.
TheUnworthyThor - 2/23/2024, 9:15 AM
I hope it’s a big success but I’m not sure if surpassing Arrival and Blade Runner 2049’s presales is any kind of accomplishment.
AllsGood - 2/23/2024, 9:22 AM
Both Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival were Huge Box Office Bombs.

Arrival: Domestic $100,546,139, INTERNATIONAL = $102,842,047 WORLDWIDE = $203,388,186

Blade Runner 2049 Domestic = $92,071,675, Foreign = $175,613,534 Worldwide = $267,685,209
marvel72 - 2/23/2024, 9:22 AM
That's good, quality movies deserve to make good money.

